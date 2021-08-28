Rookie QB suffers knee injury in Indy's win

DETROIT -- The Indianapolis Colts' depth chart at quarterback took another hit.

Rookie Sam Ehlinger was knocked out of the preseason finale with a knee injury in a 27-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Friday night.

"It didn't look good," Colts Coach Frank Reich said. "We need to wait for the doctors' final say."

With Carson Wentz recovering from foot surgery, Ehlinger is competing with second-year quarterback Jacob Eason to possibly take the team's first snap in two weeks when the season opens.

Ehlinger was hurt in the first half after he was 3 for 3 for 63 yards, including a 60-yard pass after escaping a sack, and had a 14-yard run. Eason was 10 of 14 for 74 yards.

To keep Eason healthy for Week 1, the Colts let 28-year-old Brett Hundley finish the game under center and he took full advantage.

Hundley threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Deon Jackson and the rookie running back rushed for a tying, two-point conversion. A few snaps later, linebacker Curtis Bolton intercepted David Blough's pass to set up Rodrigo Blankenship's 42-yard field goal -- his fourth of the game -- that put Indy ahead 20-17.

Jackson converted a third down with a 42-yard touchdown run up the middle with 1:50 left, sealing a 3-0 preseason for the Colts.

Detroit fell to 0-3 under first-year Coach Dan Campbell.

"I'm encouraged -- I am," Campbell said. "Do we still have work to do? Yeah. A lot of work to do, but we have time. The hardest thing is to have urgency and patience at the same time. I don't know how you do that, but I'm working on it."

The Lions looked like they might win the preseason game when they led 14-6 late in the first quarter on Tim Boyle's 15-yard touchdown pass to Quintez Cephus and Godwin Igwebuike's 1-yard run for a score.

Detroit's defense, which was one of the worst in NFL history last season, failed to stop Indy's fourth-string quarterback to hold on for the win.

CHIEFS 28, VIKINGS 25

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Patrick Mahomes was nearly perfect, throwing for 117 yards and two scores in his only two chances with the ball and leading Kansas City over Minnesota.

Mahomes was sharper than he'd been his first two exhibitions, finishing 8 of 9 with the only miss a throwaway with nobody open. Mahomes capped his first series against Minnesota with a 35-yard throw to Tyreek Hill, who'd run right by former Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland, then capped the second with a short TD pass to tight end Blake Bell.

Mahomes' counterpart, Kirk Cousins, wasn't nearly as effective for Minnesota. He led the Vikings to a field goal on his first offensive series but went three-and-out on each of the next two, finishing 5 of 7 for 57 yards. Cousins looked out of sync with his receivers and took a big loss on a sack by Anthony Hitchens.

Chiefs backup Chad Henne didn't play Friday night, so Shane Buechele got plenty of work. The rookie was sharp driving KC for a TD and a 21-3 halftime lead, but Buechele also threw a pick-six to Parry Nickerson in the fourth quarter.

The Vikings' defense scored two touchdowns during their three preseason losses. Their offense scored only one, a 32-yard run by backup running back A.J. Rose Jr. midway through the third quarter Friday night.

Derrick Gore answered with a 56-yard catch-and-run to help Kansas City finish 3-0 in the preseason.

PANTHERS 34,

STEELERS 9

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Sam Darnold completed 19 of 25 passes for 162 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Carolina defeated Pittsburgh in the preseason finale for both teams.

Darnold, who saw his most extensive action of the preseason, spent most of the first quarter under duress despite playing against a defense that was resting all of its starters.

But the 2018 No. 3 overall draft pick acquired this offseason from the New York Jets stayed calm and rebounded, finding rookie Terrace Marshall Jr. for a 13-yard touchdown pass and Robby Anderson for an 8-yard score before exiting at halftime. D.J. Moore caught six passes from Darnold for 48 yards.

Christian McCaffrey sat out, but the rest of Carolina's offensive and defensive starters played the entire first half.

JETS 31, EAGLES 31

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- James Morgan threw a 49-yard Hail Mary to Kenny Yeboah as time expired and Josh Adams ran in the two-point conversion to lead New York to a tie with Philadelphia in a preseason finale that was played without most of the teams' starters.

The scores capped a stirring -- and entertaining -- comeback that had the Jets players and coaches celebrating wildly on the sideline as if they had won a playoff game.

The start was delayed 30 minutes because of strong storms that moved through the New York and New Jersey area.

Most of the projected starters for both teams sat out -- including quarterbacks Jalen Hurts for Philadelphia and Zach Wilson for New York -- after the squads held joint practices at the Jets' facility on Wednesday and Thursday.

New York was trailing 24-10 when Ty Johnson had a 3-yard run up the middle for a score as time expired in the third quarter.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold tries to pass under pressure form Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold watches during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Justin Layne during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. scorches past Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Robert Spillane during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. celebrates after scoring against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)