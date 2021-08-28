RUSSELLVILLE 42, MORRILTON 12

RUSSELLVILLE -- Russellville (1-0) fell behind 6-0 in the first quarter but responded with 42 unanswered points in its win over Morrilton (0-1).

Morrilton took an early lead on a touchdown run by Kaleb McCuien, but Russellville gained a 7-6 advantage after a touchdown run by Tracy Daniels.

The Cyclones pulled away in the second quarter, scoring on a Daniels run and on a touchdown pass from Gavin Graham to Elijah Clark.

In the third quarter, Damon Donoho scored on a 69-yard run, and Graham connected with Alec Boles for a touchdown. Mykai Foster later added to the lead with a fourth-quarter touchdown run.

Morrilton closed the scoring with a touchdown pass from Damarius Martin to Julian Brockman.

