FOOTBALL

Saints name Winston starting QB

NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints have selected Jameis Winston to succeed Drew Brees as starting quarterback for their regular-season opener against Green Bay on Sept. 12, said a person familiar with the decision.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the club has not announced the result of its preseason competition for the starting QB job between Winston and Taysom Hill.

The decision, first reported by ESPN, means Winston is set to start his first regular-season game since the end of the 2019 season with Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers chose not to bring back Winston, who they drafted first overall in 2015, when they had an opportunity to sign former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the spring of 2020.

Winston spent last season on a one-year contract with New Orleans, hoping to resurrect his career by learning under Coach Sean Payton and Brees, the NFL's all-time leading passer, who announced his retirement in March.

This year, Winston, 27, returned to New Orleans on another one-year contract worth a base of $5 million plus incentives worth an additional $7 million, and an opportunity to compete for an open starting job.

Winston separated himself from Hill considerably in the Saints second preseason game Monday, completing 9 of 10 passes during three series, highlighted by touchdown passes of 43 and 29 yards to second-year receiver Marquez Callaway.

Through two preseason games, Winston completed 16 of 22 passes for 219 yards, 3 touchdowns and 1 interception. Hill completed 19 of 32 for 219 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)