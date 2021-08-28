Salt Bowl 'showcase' expected to return to form

Bryant and Benton would love for their seasons to end at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, but they aren't waiting around to see whether they reach state title games.

The 22nd annual Salt Bowl is slated to kick off at 7 tonight inside the historic venue. A huge crowd is expected to return after covid-19 concerns resulted in reduced attendance last year.

"Not a better event in the state of Arkansas," said Bryant Coach Buck James, whose team rolled to a 48-7 rout over the Panthers in last year's game. "There's not a better showcase for high school football than playing at War Memorial Stadium and playing against your crosstown rivals. Hopefully, the crowd will be back to where it was prior to covid, and people will be able to fill the stands."

Packing the seats for the event, which has been played at the multipurpose facility since 2000, hadn't been a problem prior to last season. More than 26,000 fans watched as Bryant cruised 42-14 in 2019. In 2018, a crowd of 38,215 -- a state high school record -- saw the Hornets pick up a 28-14 decision after officials called the game in the third quarter when an incident in the stadium caused panic.

Capacity was limited to 12,000 last year because of coronavirus protocols.

From 1974-99, Benton won 22 of the 26 games between the schools, with 18 of those victories coming by double digits. The first official Salt Bowl that took place in 2000 marked a reversal of fortune as the Hornets have gone 18-1-2 in the showcase.

The teams did play one another twice in 2005, including a matchup in the first round of what was then the Class AAAAA state playoffs. Benton took both games that season but hasn't taken anything from Bryant since.

The Hornets have secured victories in all but one of the past 15 meetings, with the lone blemish coming in 2014 when the teams played to a 14-14 tie. The Hornets' average margin of victory in those 14 wins is 21.2 points, and they've scored 36 points or more nine times.

The Panthers still have a reason to believe that things will be significantly different this time around.

The Hornets are in a retooling phase after losing so many of their top players from last year's team, namely two-time all-state quarterback Austin Ledbetter. James has made no bones about there being a learning curve for his rebuilt group, many of whom will log broad minutes in a Salt Bowl game for the first time. New faces will dot their starting lineup on both sides of the ball.

Benton will have several familiar faces who piled up big numbers last season and possess added incentive to get this year off on the right foot.

Running back Casey Johnson ran for almost 1,200 yards while Cam Harris caught 54 passes for 860 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Panthers, who had their 2020 season end prematurely when they withdrew from postseason play because of covid-19. Receiver Andre Lane added 57 receptions for 615 yards, and safety Cain Simmons racked up 102 tackles.

Benton Coach Brad Harris is counting on the four seniors to shoulder a huge load.

"We were having what we felt like was a really solid year and had a chance to make another run in the 6A," Harris said of last season. "We ended up having to cancel out of the playoffs because of covid protocols. So our guys that are coming back this year are hungry to get back on the field. They feel like they have some unfinished business to try to prove something this year.

"Like Coach James said, you always look to this first ballgame, and our guys are really looking toward that to get an opportunity to get back on the field to where it matters. We know that we're up against a three-time defending state champion, and we know we're the underdog and everything, but our guys are excited about this opportunity to play in the Salt Bowl."

Benton head coach Brad Harris is shown in this photo. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES)

More News BENTON VS. NO. 1 BRYANT WHEN 7 p.m. today WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock SERIES Benton leads 24-22-2 (since 1974) RADIO KABZ-FM, 103.7, in Little Rock INTERNET saltbowlar.com TICKETS $15 at the game; $12 at Big Red Stores in Saline County NOTE Masks are not required but are strongly encouraged. … Benton fans are asked to enter on the west side of the stadium (Gate 7) while Bryant supporters are to enter on the east side (Gates 1, 2 and 12).

[RELATED: Click here for scoring updates » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

[RELATED: Sign up for our weekly #arpreps newsletter » arkansasonline.com/emails/preps/]

[RELATED: Read more high school sports coverage » arkansasonline.com/news/sports/highschool/]