Search is launched for missing girl, 15

Jefferson County sheriff's officials are asking the public for help in searching for a juvenile whom they say ran away from home.

Sydnye Edwards, 15, was last seen Thursday evening and is believed to be heading to either the Brinkley or Forrest City areas. Sydnye stands 5 feet, 10 inches, has brown eyes and wears black hair with blue and yellow braids. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt when she went to bed Thursday evening.

Anyone with information about Sydnye's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office's Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 541-5496 or MECA at (870) 541-5300. Information can be shared anonymously via email at tips@jeffcoso.org.