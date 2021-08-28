Sheridan native serving aboard Navy destroyer

A Sheridan native serves in the U.S. Navy aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook at Mayport, Fla.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Bethany Anderson joined the Navy three years ago. Currently, Anderson serves as a cryptologic technician.

"I was pursuing my master's degree in disaster preparedness and homeland security," Anderson said. "I needed more experience, and my stepmother suggested I join the Navy to gain experience in my field."

Anderson attended Sheridan High School and graduated in 2012. Today, Anderson finds the values in Sheridan similar to those needed to succeed in the military.

"I was involved in bands and sports in high school," she said. "Being involved in sports and bands gave me teamwork and camaraderie skills that helped prepare me for the Navy."

These lessons have helped Anderson while serving aboard the USS Donald Cook.

USS Donald Cook returned home from Naval Station Rota, Spain, after spending five years as a forward-deployed destroyer.

"These sailors distinguished themselves throughout their five years deployed overseas," said Capt. Joseph Gagliano, Commander, Destroyers Squadron 60 and Task Force 65. "Their contribution to NATO security and freedom of navigation is a legacy that will now continue with Arleigh Burke."

USS Donald Cook was replaced by USS Arleigh Burke, the lead ship of its class of Aegis-equipped guided-missile destroyers. This homeport shift was the second of four in support of the U.S. Navy's plan to rotate the Rota-based destroyers.

"Donald Cook's time in Sixth Fleet has afforded this ship and her crew a number of invaluable experiences that are unique to this area of operation, to include operating in the Black Sea, crossing the Arctic Circle and a multitude of international operations," said Cmdr. Matthew Curnen, USS Donald Cook's commanding officer.

A guided-missile destroyer modernization program is underway to provide a comprehensive mid-life upgrade that will ensure the USS Arleigh Burke class will maintain mission relevance and remain an integral part of the Navy.

Serving in the Navy means Anderson is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America's focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

"I've been all over to help promote maritime security and keep international waters safe," Anderson said.

With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world's international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the U.S. is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

According to Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, four priorities will focus efforts on sailors, readiness, capabilities and capacity.

"For 245 years, in both calm and rough waters, our Navy has stood the watch to protect the homeland, preserve freedom of the seas, and defend our way of life," Gilday said. "The decisions and investments we make this decade will set the maritime balance of power for the rest of this century. We can accept nothing less than success."

There are many accomplishments that come with military service, and Anderson is most proud of her Sailor of the Quarter nomination from her department.

"I went against a lot of senior second class petty officers," Anderson said. "I was really flattered that they chose me. It showed me that the hard work I had done was recognized for my nomination."

As Anderson and other sailors continue to train, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

"I'm very patriotic, and that's why I chose this career path," Anderson said. "My passion for serving my country is what the Navy means to me."

-- Lt. Jill Brown is with the Navy Office of Community Outreach.