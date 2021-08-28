STAR CITY 35, FORREST CITY 0

STAR CITY -- Running back Cole Branson ran for three touchdowns in Star City's (1-0) blowout victory over Forrest City (0-1).

Branson and running back CJ Turner accounted for all the points. Turner had 12 rushes for 77 yards and 2 touchdowns and also had a 35-yard interception return. Branson had 84 yards on 13 attempts to go with his 3 scores.

Quarterback Mason Taylor was 4-of-4 passing for 66 yards and had 56 yards on the ground on 6 attempts.

[RELATED: Click here for scoring updates » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

[RELATED: Sign up for our weekly #arpreps newsletter » arkansasonline.com/emails/preps/]

[RELATED: Read more high school sports coverage » arkansasonline.com/news/sports/highschool/]