State Sports Briefs

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas defeats UAPB

The University of Arkansas earned a 25-19, 25-16, 25-11 victory over the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Friday night in the Arkansas Classic at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

Jillian Gillen led the Razorbacks with 22 assists and 10 kills. Taylor Head had 18 assists, 9 kills and 5 digs. Maggie Cartwright finished with a team-high 7 digs and recorded 15 assists and 8 kills.

For the Golden Lions, Zykia Jones had a team-high 19 assists and also had seven kills. Zyonn Smith finished with 16 assists.

It was the second match all-time between the Razorbacks and Golden Lions, with Arkansas winning 3-1 in 2019.

Arkansas and UAPB will each play two matches today. The Razorbacks face Louisiana Tech at noon and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock at 7 p.m. The Golden Lions will play UALR at 10 a.m. and Louisiana Tech at 5 p.m.

ASU splits opening day matches

Arkansas State University (1-1) defeated Tennessee-Martin 25-27, 25-18, 25-15, 28-26 and lost to Missouri State 25-22, 17-25, 25-20, 25-7 on Friday in the A-State Invitational at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

Macey Putt led the Red Wolves, recording 27 kills against Tennessee-Martin and 21 kills against Missouri State. Tatum Ticknor finished with 32 digs and a career-best 15 assists in the Tennessee-Martin match, and had 21 kills and 11 assists in the Missouri State match.

ASU takes on Wichita State at 2 p.m. today in the final day of the invitational.

UALR sweeps Louisiana Tech

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (1-0) defeated Louisiana Tech (0-1) 25-13, 25-21, 25-18 on Friday in the Arkansas Classic at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

Laura Jansen had 9 kills, 8 digs and 2 blocks to lead the Trojans. Leigh Maher recorded 13 digs and Zanobia Willis added seven blocks.

MOTOR SPORTS

Wingless Nationals hits I-30

Little Rock's I-30 Speedway will host the inaugural Wingless Short Track Nationals tonight, featuring the American Sprint Car Series' Elite Non-Wing series.

The event began Friday night with a $1,000-to-win feature. Tonight's main event pays $5,000 to win and $500 to start.

Justin Zimmerman of Athens, Texas, enters the event as the series points leader with a 210-point advantage over former USAC Silver Crown national champion Paul White of Waco, Texas. The series visited I-30 on June 12 with Benton's Zach Pringle taking the upset victory.

Gates open at 4 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m. I-30's IMCA modified, factory stock and young guns division will also compete. Adult grandstand admission is $20 and children ages 12 and under get in free. Pit passes are $30.

