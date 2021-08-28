State's covid hospitalizations fall to 3-week low, but ICU visits, active cases rise

The number of Arkansans hospitalized with covid-19 fell to a 3-week low on Saturday, even as the number of those patients in intensive care rose.

Saturday was the third consecutive day in which covid-19 hospitalizations fell, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health. State officials said 1,272 Arkansans were hospitalized with the disease — the lowest number since Aug. 7.

The day also saw the third consecutive daily decline in ventilator use in the state. The Health Department on Saturday reported 342 Arkansans who needed the devices to breathe, down six from Friday.

However, 524 Arkansans were in intensive care with the disease, up 17 from Friday's 507 but still lower than Monday's all-time high of 558.

The Health Department reported 2,166 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday. New cases outpaced recoveries, raising the current number of active cases to 24,697 — a week-to-week drop of 1,024 cases.

Saturday was the first day since Aug. 19 in which fewer than 20 deaths were linked to the coronavirus. Eighteen additional covid-19 deaths were reported on Saturday, raising the state's official death toll since March 2020 to 6,854.

An additional 8,009 Arkansans are now considered fully immunized from the disease, pushing the total number of vaccinated Arkansans past 1.2 million.

More details in Sunday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.