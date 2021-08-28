Stocks rise after Fed boss gives interest-rate outlook

NEW YORK -- Wall Street rallied to records on Friday after the head of the Federal Reserve said it's still far from pulling interest rates off the record low that's helped markets soar, even if it does begin dialing back its support for the economy later this year.

The S&P 500 rose 39.37, or 0.9%, to 4,509.37 to top its previous all-time high set on Wednesday, part of a widespread rally that swept up everything from bonds to gold. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 242.68 points, or 0.7%, to 34,455.80, and the Nasdaq composite gained 183.69, or 1.2%, to 15,129.50.

Stocks have set record after record this year thanks in large part to the Federal Reserve's extensive efforts to prop up the economy and financial markets. But the gains had grown more tentative as the beginning of the end of the Fed's assistance came into sight, now that the unemployment rate has dropped and inflation has picked up.

In a speech that investors have had circled for weeks, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the economy has met one big milestone the central bank required to slow the $120 billion in bond purchases it's making each month. That could mean a paring back by the end of the year of the purchases, which are meant to keep longer-term interest rates low and to juice the economy.

But Powell also cited past mistakes where policymakers made premature moves in the face of seemingly high inflation, stressing again that today's high inflation looks to be only temporary. He also made clear that a slowing of the Fed's bond purchases doesn't mean a rise in short-term rates is imminent. That would require the job market and inflation to hurdle "substantially more stringent" tests.

"We have much ground to cover to reach maximum employment," Powell said.

At the end of Powell's speech, many investors took it as a sign the Fed will keep supporting the market with low interest rates, which can act like steroids for stocks.

Stocks of companies whose profits are most closely tied to the economy made the biggest gains after the speech. Smaller companies were particularly strong, with the small-cap Russell 2000 index up 2.9%, more than triple the gain for the big stocks in the S&P 500. They often do best when investors feel more optimistic about lower rates and a stronger economy.

Treasury yields were lower, but only after some swings. After sitting at 1.35% shortly before Powell's speech, the yield on the 10-year Treasury sank as Powell cited past instances where policymakers prematurely raised interest rates on worries about short-term bursts in inflation, saying "such a mistake could be particularly harmful" now.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 1.30% late Friday, down from 1.34% late Thursday.

Of course, Powell also said that the delta variant of the coronavirus is complicating things, though he still expects improvements to continue.

The faster-spreading delta variant has already slowed some economic activity. A report on Friday showed that consumer spending in the country rose 0.3% in July from June, a sharp slowdown from the previous month's 1.1% jump. Consumer spending is the driving force of the U.S. economy, and its growth slowed even though income growth for Americans accelerated to 1.1% last month.

The next date circled on investors' calendars is in a week, when the government reports how many people businesses hired in August. A strong report could give the Fed even more leeway to begin slowing its bond purchases.

Producers of commodities made the stock market's biggest jumps as lower yields and a weakening dollar pushed up prices for oil, gold and other raw materials.

Occidental Petroleum leaped 6.9% for the largest gain in the S&P 500, and miner Freeport-McMoRan rose 5.9%.

Information for this article was contributed by Annabelle Liang of The Associated Press.