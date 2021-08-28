Strong first half sets tone in White Hall’s shutout of Sheridan

WHITE HALL — Zaire Green ran for touchdowns of 6 and 62 yards within the first 4 minutes of White Hall’s high school football opener against Sheridan.

The Bulldogs charged out of the gate quickly and hardly let up, building a 38-0 halftime lead on their way to a 41-0 victory to keep the Battle of Highway 270 trophy Friday night.

White Hall outpaced Sheridan 285-77 in total yards, running just six more plays than the Yellowjackets. Green, who had nine carries for 116 yards, rushed for a majority of the Bulldogs’ 197 rushing yards, while the Yellowjackets rushed for only 70.

A 14-0 lead after the first quarter grew by 24 points in the second quarter. Kyler Barnes, who went 4 for 4 on extra points, connected on a 37-yard field goal to start the period. Durran Cain scored on a pair of short runs, and Jamarrion Black also recovered a fumbled kickoff return and scored.

Garrett Cook kicked a 24-yard field goal in the third quarter.

White Hall possessed the football for more than 25 minutes and punted once, compared to five punts for Sheridan.

White Hall will remain home to host Warren next Friday.