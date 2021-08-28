Students return to school at Northside Elementary in Decatur

DECATUR -- Shortly after sunrise on Aug. 18, teachers, administrators and staff made their way to Decatur to meet and greet students and parents for the opening day of the 2021-22 school year.

At 7:15 a.m., cars began pulling into the parking lot at Decatur Northside Elementary School, dropping off kids for the long day ahead.

Most, however, hand-delivered their kids in order to meet the teacher and staff and pick up a supply list and fill out last-minute paperwork.

At the front door was Cary Stamps, Northside principal, who greeted each student and family member as they entered the cafeteria, the assembly point for all classes.

On the other side of Northside, the first school bus pulled up to the back of the school about 7:45 a.m. to unload its precious cargo of children.

Each passenger was greeted by a teacher who directed them into the cafeteria.

By 8 a.m, the children and teachers assembled and made the short walk to their classrooms, ready to begin the day and another long school year. Many of these students were ready to get back to some sense of normalcy even at the expense of wearing masks and social distancing.

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Janet Barkley (upper left) gets her new first grade students seated and ready for the lessons ahead during the opening hour of the first day of the 2021-22 school year at Northside Elementary Aug. 18.

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Around 7:45 a.m, a large group of parents and students walk towards the entrance to Northside Elementary to begin the first day of the 2021-22 school year Aug. 18. By 8 a.m, the students were in their assigned classrooms ready to begin another tough year ahead.