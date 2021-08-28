STUTTGART 41, DeWITT 14

STUTTGART -- Cedric Hawkins caught two touchdown passes and ran for another as Stuttgart (1-0) defeated DeWitt (0-1).

Running back Daniel Poole had two scoring runs for the Ricebirds. Tymir Coppins threw three touchdown passes.

On defense, Stuttgart's Deontrae Starks forced two fumbles, and Kameron Harper had a sack and a forced fumble.

[RELATED: Click here for scoring updates » arkansasonline.com/arpreps/]

[RELATED: Sign up for our weekly #arpreps newsletter » arkansasonline.com/emails/preps/]

[RELATED: Read more high school sports coverage » arkansasonline.com/news/sports/highschool/]