Super Quiz: Fairy Tales

In this fairy tale, a princess pricks her finger and falls into a deep sleep.

Which title character was no bigger than his father's thumb?

Which character was known as "The Giant Killer"?

Which story involves three anthropomorphic bears?

In which fairy tale does the line "I smell the blood of an Englishman" appear?

Which title character is eaten by a fox?

Which tale involves a race between two animals?

In this tale, a farmyard animal asks the other animals for help but they refuse.