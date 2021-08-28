Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article Core Values iPad Weather Story ideas Obits Archive Newsletters Puzzles
ADVERTISEMENT

Super Quiz: Fairy Tales

Today at 1:43 a.m.

  1. In this fairy tale, a princess pricks her finger and falls into a deep sleep.

  2. Which title character was no bigger than his father's thumb?

  3. Which character was known as "The Giant Killer"?

  4. Which story involves three anthropomorphic bears?

  5. In which fairy tale does the line "I smell the blood of an Englishman" appear?

  6. Which title character is eaten by a fox?

  7. Which tale involves a race between two animals?

  8. In this tale, a farmyard animal asks the other animals for help but they refuse.

  9. Which character is told, "Let down your hair"?

ANSWERS:

  1. "Sleeping Beauty"

  2. Tom Thumb

  3. Jack the Giant Killer

  4. "Goldilocks and the Three Bears"

  5. "Jack and the Beanstalk"

  6. The Gingerbread Man

  7. "The Tortoise and the Hare"

  8. "The Little Red Hen"

  9. Rapunzel

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Fairy Tales

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT