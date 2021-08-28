Teammates at odds for final playoff spot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- There's one guy Tyler Reddick doesn't expect any help from at Daytona International Speedway tonight -- his teammate.

Reddick and fellow Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon are essentially battling each other for the 16th and final spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. And that makes teamwork at the 2½-mile superspeedway downright tricky, maybe even unthinkable, for the duo.

"Anything I do to help him, hurts me. Anything he does to help me, hurts him," Reddick said. "So we really can't work together at all, unfortunately. It's kind of a weird spot."

Fourteen drivers have a shot at the last postseason berth, each of them needing a win at Daytona to clinch. Reddick and Dillon, though, are the only ones who can get in on points without a win. They need a repeat winner -- 13 drivers have at least one victory this season -- or a win as shocking as Michael McDowell's stunner in the Daytona 500 to advance that way.

Reddick and Dillon would prefer to take all the guesswork out of the equation by winning themselves. And given their history at NASCAR's birthplace, no one would be surprised to see them in victory lane amid fireworks tonight.

Although Reddick is winless in 63 Cup starts, he has two victories at Daytona in other series. He won the 2015 Truck Series opener at Daytona while driving for Brad Keselowski Racing, and won the 2018 Xfinity Series opener at Daytona with JR Motorsports.

He took the lead with nine laps to go at Daytona last August in another win-and-you're-in scenario, but seconds later crashed trying to block Kyle Busch. Reddick, in fact, has crashed in three of four Cup starts at Daytona and never finished better than 27th.

"We've just got one more hurdle and, unfortunately, it's a big one," Reddick said. "One with a lot of uncertainty, not just with who's going to be running at the end but how much different the car is going to drive with the different horsepower and so many drivers below the cut line that are all out of options and desperate going into Daytona to do whatever it takes to win and lock themselves in as well."

Dillon isn't ready to panic.

After all, he's been at his best at the birthplace of NASCAR. The 2018 Daytona 500 winner finished third here in February and won the 2015 Xfinity race at Daytona. He has a 10 top-five finishes and 15 top-10s in 26 races (Cup and Xfinity) at the famed track.

"For me, we're in a little bit of a nothing-to-lose attitude right now because we've got to gain on our teammate, and if not, we've got to win somehow," he said, citing Daytona as a place his No. 3 Chevrolet shines because of the strong horsepower in the engines built in partnership with Richard Childress Racing and Hendrick Motorsports. "We've just had the ability to keep that No. 3 at the front when we go to Daytona. It's a magical place, and I've had some great runs there. I'm pumped that it's the last race of our regular season."

Given the unpredictability of racing at Daytona, teamwork is as paramount as it is practical on the high-banked oval. But normal alliances are sure to be tested given the stakes, and even friends and teammates like Reddick and Dillon won't be able to help each other.

"It's a difficult thing," Reddick said. "As much as we would love to work together, be upfront and control the race, it's just not really an option for us. I can't push him to the win and still make the playoffs. And he can't push me to the win and still make the playoffs.

"It's just an unfortunate spot for us to be in right now."

At a glance

NASCAR CUP SERIES

COKE ZERO SUGAR 400

WHEN 6 p.m. Central tonight

WHERE Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

RACE DISTANCE 160 laps, 400 miles

The crew of Tyler Reddick (8) services the car during a pit stop at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Tyler Reddick (8) leaves the pit area with heavy damage after being involved in an incident on the track during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Kyle Larson walks in his garage during practice for a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)