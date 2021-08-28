Texas voter law advances despite efforts to protest

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas Republicans advanced new voting restrictions Thursday night after months of protests by Democrats, who after returning from a 38-day walkout are now all but out of ways to stop a bill that includes a ban on drive-thru voting and would empower poll watchers.

The nearly 50-page bill passed the Texas House on a 79-37 mostly party-line vote, moving quickly a week after Democrats ended their holdout. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott says he will sign the measure that is on track to reach his desk by early September, if not sooner.

In what is now the GOP's third try at passing the bill since May, the atmosphere was charged. For more than 12 hours, Republicans defended the changes as safeguards, while Democrats, who offered a raft of rejected attempts to soften the bill, continued to say it would disproportionately affect people of color.

At one heated point, Republican Dade Phelan, the House speaker, interrupted lawmakers to tell them not to accuse each other of racism -- or even say the word.

But in the end, the bill passed easily, just as Democrats knew it would once they returned.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/828texvote/]

Texas is now set to become the last big GOP state to pass tighter voting laws driven by former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

When one exchange Thursday turned to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, Republican Kyle Biedermann, who was in Washington, D.C., that day, downplayed the attack and rejected that it was an insurrection.

In seeking to stop the bill, more than 50 Democrats had gone to Washington to press Congress on voting rights legislation. Wednesday, the U.S. House passed federal voting rights legislation that congressional Democrats say is progress in their quest to fight back against voting restrictions advanced in states such as Texas.

But congressional Democrats do not have the votes to overcome opposition from Senate Republicans.

"As much as you might decry our need to go to Washington, I really beg for federal protection," Democratic state Rep. Rafael Anchia said.

Some Republicans did not hide their frustration with Democrats' refusal to return until now.

"I think you could care a little more, and should have been here," Republican Rep. J.M. Lozano said during one exchange with Anchia.

The bill now goes back to the state Senate, which already signed off on a similar version this month after a 15-hour filibuster by Democrat Sen. Carol Alvarado.

The bill must reach Abbott's desk by Labor Day weekend. Otherwise, Republicans will have to start over for a fourth time.

Acacia Coronado is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative, a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Texas State Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Kerrville, center, talks with fellow law makers as the House debates election bill SB1 in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas State Rep. Cecil Bell, Jr., R-Magnolia, holds his hat to his chest as he joins in the pledge in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol as they prepare to debate voting bill SB1, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas State lawmakers line up to question Texas State Rep. Andrew Murr as they debate voting bill SB1 in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas State Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Kerrville, center, and fellow lawmakers pray as they prepare to debate voting bill SB1 in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Orange, presides as they House prepares to debate voting bill SB1, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Orange, talks with a fellow lawmaker as they House prepares to debate voting bill SB1, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas State Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Kerrville, center, answers questions of fellow lawmakers as they debate voting bill SB1 in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas State Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Kerrville, talks with fellow lawmakers as they prepare to debate voting bill SB1 in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)