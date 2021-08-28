Tools & Toys: OWC USB-C Travel Dock and Therapedic 450-Thread-Count Sheet Set

OWC USB-C Travel Dock

What's to love: A small portable dock for a Mac or PC that allows for multiple connections when traveling for business or fun. It also has a connecting cable that stores neatly under the dock.

What does it do: The dock weighs 6 ounces and is just over 3-inches square. It has two USB ports that can be used to insert a thumb drive or charge a cellphone and other USB devices. There's an SD card reader for downloading photos and videos and a HDMI port for connecting to monitors, TVs and projectors. The fifth port is a USB type C auxiliary power port that, when plugged up, will send power to the connected computer or device. The dock sells for $54.99. Visit owcdigital.com for more information.

Therapedic 450-Thread-Count Sheet Set

What's to love: The oversize top sheet connects to the bottom fitted sheet with buttons. This keeps the flat sheet from coming untucked from the foot of the bed.

What does it do: The 100% cotton sheets are wrinkle resistant and the fitted sheet has extra wide elastic to ensure the sheet will fit mattresses up to 18-inches deep. The fitted sheet also has directional labels to make it easier when making up the bed. The sheets are available in five colors: white, blue, linen, gray, mineral and in sizes twin through California king. Suggested retail price is $49.99 to $95.99. Visit bedbathandbeyond.com for more information.