TRAVELERS 11, HOOKS 1

Zach DeLoach drove in three runs to help lead the Arkansas Travelers to a victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Friday night at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Travs used a five-run second inning on their way to their fourth consecutive win, all against the Hooks.

In the inning, DeLoach hit a three-run home run and Jack Larsen had an RBI double, while Bobby Honeyman had a run-scoring single.

Larsen finished with three hits to lead the Travs.

The Travs added a run in the third inning for a 6-0 lead with Dom Thompson-Williams' sacrifice fly.

Arkansas extended its lead to 10-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Thompson-Williams reached on a fielding error by Hooks first baseman Bryan Arias, which allowed DeLoach and Joe Rizzo to score to make it 8-0 Travs. David Sheaffer's RBI single and Larsen's sacrifice fly pushed the lead to 10-0.

The Hooks got their lone run in the top of the eighth inning on David Hensley's RBI single to pull within 10-1.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Travs stretched their lead to 11-1 with an RBI double from Jake Scheiner.

Alejandro Requena (7-5) pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief of starter Brandon Williamson to earn the victory for the Travs, allowing no runs on 2 hits.