W. Memphis gets unstuck in second half to roll

West Memphis shook off a cold offensive first half and dominated the final two quarters for a 20-0 victory at Little Rock Southwest on Friday night.

The Blue Devils ran just 12 plays in the first half and gained 9 total yards. There were no halftime adjustments, according to West Memphis Coach Robert Hooks.

"We ran the same plays in the second half," he said. "Just better execution."

West Memphis rushed for 129 yards in the second half and got a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bryson Jenkins to Quad Brown to ice the game with 5:56 to play in the fourth quarter.

West Memphis' third quarter started out like a repeat of the first half as it received the second-half kickoff and moved into Gryphons' territory for the first time all night. But Blue Devil Brandon Peters fumbled to kill the drive.

Peters redeemed himself on his team's next possession when he subbed in for Jenkins in a short-yardage package.

He rambled into the end zone with 3:23 to play in the third quarter to break a scoreless game. Luke Smith provided the extra point and a 7-0 West Memphis lead.

West Memphis' defense, which gave up 91 yards on the ground in the first half, stiffened in the second half, forcing a three-and-out to give the Blue Devils (1-0) their best starting field position of the night at their own 43.

A personal foul helped get West Memphis to the Gryphons' 21. From there, Peters once again took over behind center and scored on a 4-yard touchdown run with 11:20 to play in the fourth quarter to give his squad a 13-0 cushion over Little Rock Southwest (0-1).

"I was glad to see us run the ball better in the second half," Hooks added. "That's what we're going to need as the season goes on. The offensive line played better in the second half. I was proud of them."

