WHITE HALL 41, SHERIDAN 0

WHITE HALL -- White Hall (1-0) raced out to a 38-0 halftime lead before putting it on cruise control the remainder of the way in a blowout victory over Sheridan (0-1).

The Bulldogs led 14-0 after the first quarter on a pair of Zaire Green touchdown runs before tacking on 24 second-quarter points on the strength of a pair of Durran Cain scores for their halftime advantage.

A 24-yard field goal by Garrett Cook in the third quarter ended the scoring.

White Hall outgained Sheridan 285-88 in total offense with Green rushing for 96 yards and quarterback Matthew Martinez throwing for 71 more.

Quarterback Konner Canterbury led the Yellowjackets with 58 yards of total offense.

