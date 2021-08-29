Accessible Hogs: Interactions produce multiple gems

FAYETTEVILLE -- Covid-19 and its variants are still a thing in Arkansas, which has been experiencing another surge.

But after a year of dealing with the protocols and sanitizing procedures, the University of Arkansas football program was well prepared to handle media sessions at training camp in August.

The in-person access arranged by associate athletic director Kyle Parkinson working with Coach Sam Pittman might have been the best in the SEC during camp. The sessions were also available on Zoom.

Every on-field assistant coach conducted one in-person media session between Aug. 7-20. The interview sessions featured social-distancing measures for the coach and virtually 100% mask-wearing by media members. Additionally, microphone-sanitizing procedures were in place to minimize the chance of coronavirus issues.

Kudos to the UA for making the series of interviews happen. Pittman probably recalls his periodic interview opportunities, which were always entertaining and informative, during his time as offensive line coach and assistant head coach with the Razorbacks from 2013-15 under Bret Bielema. Without them, the media would not have had the insight into Pittman's background and character, and thus the platform to present Pittman as a viable head coaching candidate when his time came.

Commentary from coordinators Barry Odom, Kendal Briles and Scott Fountain informed many of the stories Razorback fans have had access to this month, making coverage of the camp more complete.

The procession of assistant coach interviews was capped by Odom, the defensive coordinator, and the offensive coordinator Briles on Aug. 19-20. Both men talk football, personnel and philosophies on a master level, showing why they are valued in their positions.

Pittman is an adherent of the "one-voice" head coaching philosophy espoused by Alabama Coach Nick Saban, which rubbed off on Georgia Coach Kirby Smart for whom Pittman worked between 2016-19. What that means is Pittman will talk to the media a few times per week and after games, while the coordinators will not. The thought is their time is better spent game-planning and watching video than meeting with the media.

So hopefully Razorback fans have enjoyed hearing from every member of the coaching staff during camp.

With a month full of quotes, notes and anecdotes at our disposal, here is the best of Arkansas football training camp 2021.

Seriously funny

Quarterback KJ Jefferson had three appearances with the media during camp. It could be argued receiver Treylon Burks, tailback Trelon Smith, offensive tackle Myron Cunningham, linebacker Grant Morgan and safety Jalen Catalon are the team's top players, but Jefferson has a chance to establish himself in the SEC consciousness this season and it's good to hear from him.

Jefferson maintained a serious approach in each of his media appearances, which teammates say is different from the guy they see in the locker room and at practice.

Receiver Trey Knox, speaking during the first "Sam Pittman Live" radio show of the season, said Jefferson is one of the funniest guys he knows. As Jefferson grows into his role, perhaps that side of him will be more available to the public.

Burks shines

Receiver Treylon Burks had his camp cut short by an injury after the first scrimmage.

But the Warren native still stirred up his teammates with his ability to make circus catches. Burks was almost automatic in catching red-zone routes for touchdowns, most notably fades, but also outs, ins, posts, back-shoulder throws, whatever the call by coordinator Kendal Briles.

The Arkansas football Twitter account posted a catch by Burks last week in which he leaps, extends with one hand and manages to collect a pass before hitting the grass that might have rivaled his one-hand grab and toe-tap touchdown against Ole Miss last year.

Who do you think?

Receiver Tyson Morris had the most honest response early in camp when he was asked who he had seen making plays in practice.

"I mean, who do you think comes to mind?" Morris asked back.

When the reporter replied, "Well, you've been scoring a lot. Treylon [Burks]?"

"OK then," Morris said. "Burks, obviously he's going to show those flashes out there on the field."

Hair despair

The Razorback players largely interviewed in groups of two, and the most comfortable duo at the podium had to be offensive linemen Ty Clary and Dalton Wagner.

Clary and Wagner riffed off each other like brothers, sometimes completing the other's thoughts or interjecting their own opinion during a small break in the response of the other.

When a reporter asked Clary if his hairstyle "is going to be a mullet," the senior acted mock offended. "Is it?" he asked. "I thought it was already there. Now my confidence just went down a notch. Dang."

Said Wagner while laughing, "It went completely downhill there."

"I think I need another haircut," Clary concluded.

Time off

Cornerbacks coach Sam Carter covers himself from head to toe at practice, including gloves, changes his jersey daily to reflect the number of days remaining before the season opener, provides humorous commentary from one end of practice to the other, and apparently embellishes stories a bit.

In his praise of nickelback Greg Brooks Jr. on Aug. 8, Carter said, "He's unbelievable. Right now, first three days, him and [Treylon] Burks are going at it back and forth.

"He just studies football all day. He loves it. Sometimes he texts me at 3 a.m., 2 a.m., like, 'Coach, are you up?' And I'm like, 'Man, I'm trying to sleep.' And he's just asking me questions about different formations."

Told about Carter's comments four days later, Brooks laughed.

"Aw, man, coach Carter's exaggerating, man," Brooks said. "I don't text him at 2, 3 in the morning. He's exaggerating. But nah, I do text him a lot and try to find out more stuff and help me get better within the mental part of the game."

Carter concluded some remarks about Brooks by saying, "As long as he has the confidence, Greg is probably one of the best DBs in the country."

Belief in Brown

Senior cornerback Montaric Brown could be in position for a strong season after injuries played a part in his up-and-down 2020 performances.

Brown, asked early in camp, what his points of focus were during the offseason, provided an interesting response.

"I wanted to work on my mental toughness and my confidence, and just having confidence throughout the season, throughout the year," he said. "Last year it kind of went up and down, so I want to be consistent with that, just keeping the confidence."

Brown got off to a good start with an interception in the season opener against Georgia, but he suffered a concussion in Week 2 in a win at Mississippi State that contributed to his inconsistent season.

Ashley masked

First-year defensive line coach Jermial Ashley took his mask wearing seriously during his visit with the media Aug. 18.

Ashley took to the podium table by himself wearing a cap with his mask pulled up almost to his eyes.

"You can pull your mask down," associate athletic director Kyle Parkinson said.

"I don't want to," Ashley replied, before eventually doing it while sitting more than 6 feet beyond the nearest media member.

Ashley's face would have been tough to see in the shadow of his cap with the mask on.

KJ meme

After Jefferson appeared with the media in a ribbed, tank-top style shirt in his first appearance of camp on Aug. 6, it didn't take long for a tech-savvy prankster to turn it into a meme. Even some of Jefferson's teammates couldn't resist online joking over the depiction.

Starting the next day, a supply of Razorback polos were on hand for the players to change into in the lounge area behind the media interview room at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

350? Psssh!

New defensive tackle John Ridgeway seemed to have a blast talking to reporters while sitting with fellow transfer Markell Utsey during his session.

Ridgeway talked about the capacity of Razorback Stadium being able to seat his hometown of Bloomington, Ill., and how impressed he has been by Arkansas' facilities and support structure.

When a reporter asked whether he was 6-5, as listed, and 350 pounds, Ridgeway balked.

"Pssh," he responded, shaking his head, before his listed weight of 320 pounds was brought up by others in the room.