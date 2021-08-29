Anniversaries

Judy and Randall Grisham of Augusta will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married Aug. 29, 1971. She is the former Judy McElroy and a retired seamstress. He is a retired forklift operator.

K. Jeannine and Mark Gilbert of Mena will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married Aug. 29, 1971. She is the former K. Jeannine Lee and works as a bookkeeper and office manager. He is a retired quality control technician.

Shelby and John "Bobby" Ray of Brinkley and Hot Springs will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married Sept. 3, 1971. She is the former Shelby Ellis Thomas and retired as a service representative with Southwestern Bell Telephone and a real estate agent with McKay. He is a retired farmer.