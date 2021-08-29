2021 ARKANSAS OPPONENT CAPSULES by Bob Holt

GAME 1

RICE

DATE Sept. 4

KICKOFF 1 p.m. SEC Network-Plus

PLACE Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

2020 RECORD 2-3, Conference USA

COACH Mike Bloomgren (7-23 in three seasons at Rice)

RETURNING STARTERS 7 offense, 10 defense

KEY PLAYERS RB Khalan Griffin, WR Austin Trammell, LB Antonio Montero, DT De'Braylon Carroll

2021 SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 at Arkansas

Sept. 11 Houston

Sept. 18 at Texas

Sept. 25 Texas Southern

Oct. 2 Southern Miss

Oct. 16 at Texas-San Antonio

Oct. 23 at UAB

Oct. 30 North Texas

Nov. 6 at UNC-Charlotte

Nov. 13 Western Kentucky

Nov. 20 at UTEP

Nov. 27 Louisiana Tech

OUTLOOK Rice was limited to five games -- all against Conference USA opponents -- last season because of cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Owls got a notable victory when they beat No. 15 Marshall 20-0 on the road. It was Rice's first victory over a nationally ranked team since 1997 when the Owls beat No. 21 BYU 27-14. With 17 starters returning, Rice doesn't figure to be a pushover for Arkansas in the old Southwest Conference foes' first meeting since 1991. The Razorbacks won that game 20-0 in Little Rock. Defense is the Owls' strength -- they had five interceptions when they beat Marshall and held the Thundering Herd to 245 yards in total offense.

GAME 2

TEXAS

DATE Sept. 11

KICKOFF 6 p.m. ESPN

PLACE Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium, Fayetteville

2020 RECORD 7-3, 5-3 Big 12

COACH Steve Sarkisian (first season at Texas, 46-35 overall in seven seasons)

RETURNING STARTERS 8 offense, 9 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Casey Thompson, RB Bijan Robinson, DT Deondre Coburn, CB D'Shawn Jamison

2021 SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 Louisiana-Lafayette

Sept. 11 at Arkansas

Sept. 18 Rice

Sept. 25 Texas Tech

Oct. 2 at TCU

Oct. 9 vs Oklahoma (Dallas)

Oct. 16 Oklahoma State

Oct. 30 at Baylor

Nov. 6 at Iowa State

Nov. 13 Kansas

Nov. 20 at West Virginia

Nov. 26 Kansas State

OUTLOOK Steve Sarkisian, who was Alabama's offensive coordinator the previous two seasons, will see if he can make Texas a national power again, and succeed where Batesville native Charlie Strong and Tom Herman failed after Mack Brown was forced out. Junior quarterback Casey Thompson replaced injured Sam Ehlinger in the Alamo Bowl last season, and in the second half he passed for 170 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Longhorns' 56-23 victory over Colorado. That wasn't enough to save Herman's job, but it might be enough for Thompson to win the starting quarterback job.

GAME 3

GEORGIA SOUTHERN

DATE SEPT. 18

KICKOFF 3 p.m. SEC Network

PLACE Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

2020 RECORD 8-5, 4-4 Sun Belt

COACH Chad Lunsford (27-18 in four seasons at Georgia Southern)

RETURNING STARTERS 8 offense, 8 defense

KEY PLAYERS RB J.D. King, QB Justin Tomlin, CB Derrick Canteen, SS Anthony Wilson

2021 SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 Gardner-Webb

Sept. 11 at Florida Atlantic

Sept. 18 at Arkansas

Sept. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette

Oct. 2 Arkansas State

Oct. 9 at Troy

Oct. 14 at South Alabama

Oct. 30 Georgia State

Nov. 6 Coastal Carolina

Nov. 13 at Texas State

Nov. 20 BYU

Nov. 27 at Appalachian State

OUTLOOK Georgia Southern returns 16 starters from a team that won eight games, but the Eagles are picked to finish fourth in the Sun Belt East Division. It's a sign of how strong the conference has become with preseason nationally ranked teams such as Louisiana-Lafayette and Coastal Carolina. Running the ball will remain a strength led by J.D. King, who has recovered from a knee injury he suffered in November. He has rushed for 1,429 yards and 13 touchdowns in 19 games the previous two seasons. Cornerback Derrick Canteen had 6 interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 48 tackles last season.

GAME 4

TEXAS A&M

DATE Sept. 25

PLACE AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

KICKOFF TBA

2020 RECORD 9-1, 8-1 SEC

COACH Jimbo Fisher (26-10 in three seasons at Texas A&M, 109-33 overall in 11 seasons)

RETURNING STARTERS 6 offense, 9 defense

KEY PLAYERS RB Isaiah Spiller, WR Ainias Smith, TE Jalen Wydermyer, DE DeMarvin Leal

2021 SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 Kent State

Sept. 11 vs. Colorado (Denver)

Sept. 18 New Mexico

Sept. 25 vs. Arkansas (Arlington, Texas)

Oct. 2 Mississippi State

Oct. 9 Alabama

Oct. 16 at Missouri

Oct. 23 South Carolina

Nov. 6 Auburn

Nov. 13 at Ole Miss

Nov. 20 Prairie View A&M

Nov. 27 at LSU

OUTLOOK After finishing No. 5 nationally last season, the Aggies open this season No. 6 in the AP and USA Today coaches polls. That still makes Texas A&M the third SEC team in the polls behind defending national champion Alabama and Georgia, but it's a sign Jimbo Fisher is building a powerhouse. The Aggies must replace Kellen Mond, their starting quarterback the previous three seasons, but they have talented candidates in Zach Calzada and Haynes King. Whoever wins the starting job has plenty of weapons on offense. Isaiah Spllier rushed for 1,982 yards and 19 touchdowns the last two seasons; Ainias Smith will gain plenty of yards as a receiver and runner; and Jalen Wydermyer is the SEC's best tight end.

GAME 5

GEORGIA

DATE Oct. 2

PLACE Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.

KICKOFF TBA

2020 RECORD 8-2, 7-2 SEC

COACH Kirby Smart (52-14 in five seasons at Georgia)

RETURNING STARTERS 7 offense, 4 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB JT Daniels, RB Zamir White, DT Jordan Davis, OLB Adam Anderson

2021 SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 vs. Clemson (Charlotte, N.C.)

Sept. 11 UAB

Sept. 18 South Carolina

Sept. 25 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 2 Arkansas

Oct. 9 at Auburn

Oct. 16 Kentucky

Oct. 30 vs. Florida (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Nov. 6 Missouri

Nov. 13 at Tennessee

Nov. 20 Charleston Southern

Nov. 27 at Georgia Tech

OUTLOOK Arkansas' game at Georgia will be a homecoming for Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman, who was the Bulldogs' offensive line coach from 2016-19. Georgia opens the season ranked No. 5 and the favorite to win the SEC East. Quarterback JT Daniels, who missed the early part of last season because he still wasn't medically cleared to play as he continued to recover from a knee injury he suffered at Southern California, is now entrenched as the Bulldogs' starter and could be a Heisman Trophy candidate. The Razorbacks, who lost to the Bulldogs 37-10 last season, are playing at Georgia for the first time since 2010 when Arkansas won 31-24.

GAME 6

OLE MISS

DATE Oct. 9

KICKOFF TBA

PLACE Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Miss.

2020 RECORD 5-5, 4-5 SEC

COACH Lane Kiffin (5-5 in one season at Ole Miss, 66-39 overall in eight seasons)

RETURNING STARTERS 8 offense, 7 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Matt Corral, RB Jerrion Ealy, DE Sam Williams, FS A.J. Finley

2021 SCHEDULE

Sept. 6 vs. Louisville (Atlanta)

Sept. 11 Austin Peay

Sept. 18 Tulane

Oct. 2 at Alabama

Oct. 9 Arkansas

Oct. 16 at Tennessee

Oct. 23 LSU

Oct. 30 at Auburn

Nov. 6 Liberty

Nov. 13 Texas A&M

Nov. 20 Vanderbilt

Nov. 25 at Mississippi State

OUTLOOK Expectations are high for Ole Miss in Lane Kiffin's second season as coach. The Rebels are ranked No. 25 in the USA Today coaches poll, and they just missed making the AP Top 25 by two spots. Junior quarterback Matt Corral is the main reason for so much optimism in Oxford after he led the nation in total offense last season, averaging 384.9 yards. He completed 70.7% of his passes for 3,337 yards and 29 touchdowns, and rushed for 506 yards and 4 touchdowns. One team who shut him down was Arkansas, which intercepted six Corral passes in beating the Rebels 33-21. Corral no doubt has circled this season's Ole Miss-Arkansas game and will be out for revenge against the Razorbacks.

GAME 7

AUBURN

DATE Oct. 16

PLACE Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

KICKOFF TBA

2020 RECORD 6-5, 6-4 SEC

COACH Bryan Harsin (First season at Auburn, 76-24 overall in eight seasons)

RETURNING STARTERS 9 offense, 7 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Patrick Nix, RB Tank Bigsby, LB Zacoby McClain, FS Smoke Monday

2021 SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 Akron

Sept. 11 Alabama State

Sept. 18 at Penn State

Sept. 25 Georgia State

Oct. 2 at LSU

Oct. 9 Georgia

Oct. 16 at Arkansas

Oct. 30 Ole Miss

Nov. 6 at Texas A&M

Nov. 13 Mississippi State

Nov. 20 at South Carolina

Nov. 27 Alabama

OUTLOOK Bryan Harsin left the comfort of his hometown of Boise, Idaho, and alma mater of Boise State -- where he had a 69-19 record the previous seven seasons -- for the challenge at Auburn. He replaced Gus Malzahn, just as he did at Arkansas State in 2013 when he led the Red Wolves to a 7-5 record in his lone season in Jonesboro. Auburn returns 16 starters, led by junior quarterback Bo Nix, who is going into his third season as a starter. But expectations are low on The Plains with the Tigers being picked to finish fifth in the SEC West by media. Maybe being picked low will work in Harsin's favor and take away some pressure, but the heat always seems to be on the Auburn coach.

GAME 8

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF

DATE Oct. 23

PLACE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

KICKOFF TBA

2020 4-1, 4-0 SWAC

COACH Doc Gamble (4-1 in one season at UAPB)

RETURNING STARTERS 10 offense, 9 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Skyler Perry, WR Josh Wilkes, DB Jalon Thigpen, LB Isaac Peppers

2021 SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 Lane

Sept. 18 at Central Arkansas

Sept. 23 Alcorn State

Sept. 30 at Prairie View A&M

Oct. 9 at Alabama State

Oct. 16 Southern

Oct. 23 Arkansas (Little Rock)

Oct. 30 at Texas Southern

Nov. 6 Grambling State

Nov. 13 Florida A&M

Nov. 20 at Alabama A&M

OUTLOOK After the Golden Lions won the SWAC West Division title and played a five-game schedule in the spring, they'll be back to a normal fall schedule -- including a historic matchup against Arkansas in Little Rock. It will be the first time Arkansas and UAPB ever have played in football. The Golden Lions return 19 starters, led by junior quarterback Skyler Perry, who passed for 1,236 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and also led UAPB with 215 rushing yards. Also back are senior defensive back Jalon Thigpen (5 interceptions last season) and junior linebacker Isaac Peppers (7 1/2 sacks).

GAME 9

MISSISSIPPI STATE

DATE Nov. 6

PLACE Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

KICKOFF TBA

2020 RECORD 4-7, 3-7 SEC

COACH Mike Leach (4-7 in one season at Mississippi State, 143-97 overall in 19 seasons)

RETURNING STARTERS 8 offense, 8 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Will Rogers, WR Jaden Walley, LB Aaron Brule, CB Emmanuel Forbes

2021 SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 Louisiana Tech

Sept. 11 North Carolina State

Sept. 18 at Memphis

Sept. 25 LSU

Oct. 2 at Texas A&M

Oct. 16 Alabama

Oct. 23 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 30 Kentucky

Nov. 6 at Arkansas

Nov. 13 at Auburn

Nov. 20 Tennessee State

Nov. 25 Ole Miss

OUTLOOK Mike Leach's debut as Mississippi State's coach featured a 34-24 victory at defending national champion LSU to open the season, and a 28-26 victory over Tulsa in the Liberty Bowl to end it. In between those games it was a struggle for the Bulldogs as they went 2-7, including a 21-14 home loss to Arkansas that ended the Razorbacks' SEC losing streak at 20 games. It was only the fifth losing season Leach has suffered in 19 as coach at some tough places to win -- Texas Tech and Washington State before he came to Starkville. Avoiding another losing season figures to be a challenge considering the Bulldogs are picked to finish last in the SEC West in several preseason polls.

GAME 10

LSU

DATE Nov. 13

PLACE Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge

KICKOFF TBA

2020 RECORD 5-5, 5-5 SEC

COACH Ed Orgeron (45-14 in five seasons at LSU, 61-41 overall in nine seasons)

RETURNING STARTERS 7 offense, 9 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Max Johnson, WR Kayshon Boutte, CB Derek Stingley Jr., DE Ali Gaye

2021 SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 at UCLA

Sept. 11 McNeese State

Sept. 18 Central Michigan

Sept. 25 at Mississippi State

Oct. 2 Auburn

Oct. 9 at Kentucky

Oct. 16 Florida

Oct. 23 at Ole Miss

Nov. 6 at Alabama

Nov. 13 Arkansas

Nov. 20 Louisiana-Monroe

Nov. 27 Texas A&M

OUTLOOK LSU qualified for a bowl game last season, but Coach Ed Orgeron decided it was better to end the season after a 5-5 record in the SEC -- a major disappointment coming off a 14-0 national championship season in 2019. The Tigers had opt-outs among standout players before the season, then throughout the season as well. Orgeron overhauled his staff and made changes at six assistant coaching positions, including hiring offensive line coach Brad Davis from Arkansas. The hope is that new coordinators Jake Peetz (offense) and Daronte Jones (defense) will restore the Tigers to national prominence.

GAME 11

ALABAMA

DATE Nov. 20

PLACE Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

KICKOFF TBA

2020 RECORD 13-0, 10-0 SEC

COACH Nick Saban (165-23 in 14 seasons at Alabama, 276-82-1 in 27 seasons overall).

RETURNING STARTERS 3 offense, 8 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Bryce Young, WR John Metchie, LB Christian Harris, LB Will Anderson

2021 SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 vs. Miami (Atlanta)

Sept. 11 Mercer

Sept. 18 at Florida

Sept. 25 Southern Mississippi

Oct. 2 Ole Miss

Oct. 9 at Texas A&M

Oct. 16 at Mississippi State

Oct. 23 Tennessee

Nov. 6 LSU

Nov. 13 New Mexico State

Nov. 20 Arkansas

Nov. 27 at Auburn

OUTLOOK Defending national champion Alabama opens the season as the No. 1 team in the AP and USA Today coaches polls. Yes, the Crimson Tide lost the Heisman Trophy winner in wide receiver and kick returner DeVonta Smith as well as Heisman finalists in quarterback Mac Jones and running back Najee Harris, but Coach Nick Saban has proven his teams are pretty good at reloading after 13 consecutive seasons of winning 10 or more games with six national championships. The defense is loaded with eight returning starters and added a star in Tennessee transfer linebacker Henry To'o To'o. Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young is ready to lead the offense. The revamped coaching staff includes two former NFL head coaches in offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and offensive line coach Doug Marrone.

GAME 12

MISSOURI

DATE Nov. 26

PLACE Reynolds Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville

KICKOFF 1:30 p.m. CBS

2020 RECORD 5-5, 5-5 SEC

COACH Eli Drinkwitz (5-5 in one season at Missouri, 17-6 overall in two seasons)

RETURNING STARTERS 7 offense, 5 defense

KEY PLAYERS QB Connor Bazelak, RB Tyler Badie, DE Trajan Jeffcoat, SS Martez Manuel

2021 SCHEDULE

Sept. 4 Central Michigan

Sept. 11 at Kentucky

Sept. 18 Southeast Missouri State

Sept. 25 at Boston College

Oct. 2 Tennessee

Oct. 9 North Texas

Oct. 16 Texas A&M

Oct. 30 at Vanderbilt

Nov. 6 at Georgia

Nov. 13 South Carolina

Nov. 20 Florida

Nov. 26 at Arkansas

OUTLOOK Eli Drinkwitz -- who grew up in Alma, attended Arkansas Tech, and was an assistant coach at Springdale, Alma and Arkansas State -- is a rising star. He went 12-1 at Appalachian State in his first season as a college head coach, then in his first season at Missouri beat defending national champion LSU, beat Kentucky for the first time in five years and pushed the Tigers winning streak over Arkansas to five games. Missouri will look to take another step forward with 12 starters back, including sophomore quarterback Connor Bazelak. The Tigers feature players from Fayetteville on both sides of the ball with slot receiver Barrett Banister and defensive lineman Akial Byers.