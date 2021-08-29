BANKRUPTCY WATCH

ALMA Laura E. Hawkins, 121 Meadors Lane, Aug. 25, Chapter 7.
ARKADELPHIA Lisa A. Schwind, 98 Keeling Road, Aug. 24, Chapter 7.
BELLA VISTA Jessica W. Miller, 4 Ravenglass Lane, Aug. 25, Chaper 13.
Ronald K. Miller III, 4 Ravenglass Lane, Aug. 25, Chapter 13.
BENTON Cortney M. Hendrix, 3520 Maywood Court, Aug. 19, Chapter 7.
Misty W. Beck, P.O. Box 996, Aug. 20, Chapter 7.
Vicki K. Gray, 324 Pine Forest Drive, Aug. 19, Chapter 13.
BENTONVILLE Christina Marie Gleave, 402 NE Shasta Court, Aug. 24, Chapter 13.
Peter Steven and Alane Marie Schultz, 12192 Lost Oak Drive, Aug. 25, Chapter 13.
BIGELOW Melanie C. Hardin, 76 Mountain Village Estates, Aug. 24, Chapter 7.
BLYTHEVILLE Lasonya Pashunn Mitchell, 604 Grandview St., Aug. 19, Chapter 7.
BONNERDALE Julie Ann Strattan, 7005 Amity Road, Aug. 23, Chapter 7.
BONO Clifton Ray and Pat Sharon Cline, P.O. Box 522, Aug. 25, Chapter 13.
Steve Allen Searcy, 206 Armour St., Aug. 19, Chapter 13.
Tammy Lynn DeWhitt, 206 Armour St., Aug. 19, Chapter 13.
BROOKLAND Justin Alan Jones, 99 CR 960, Aug. 25, Chapter 7.
BRYANT Andrew Lee, 101 Bellerive Ave., Aug. 20, Chapter 7.
Michelle Chastain, 2401B Emerald Court, Aug. 23, Chapter 7.
Sonja A. Osborne, 707 Courtyard Cottage Circle, Aug. 20, Chapter 7.
Terry L. Jones, 912 Oak Hill Road, Aug. 19, Chapter 13.
CAMDEN Michael L and Jill L. Bever, 156 Ouachita 150, Aug. 22, Chapter 13.
CHERRY VALLEY Kenneth Ray Hill, 415 Martin Drive, Aug. 25, Chapter 13.
CLINTON Amber Tharp, 1544 Grassy Hollow Road, Aug. 24, Chapter 7.
COAL HILL Paul Lee Walker, 200 Arkansas St., Aug. 24, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Angela M. Applegate, 215 Mills St., Apt. B, Aug. 20, Chapter 13.
Morgan N. Meeks, 257 Sunny Gap Road, Aug. 24, Chapter 7.
Tina Terranova, 4805 Westin Park Drive, Aug. 25, Chapter 7.
DARDANELLE Armando Antonio and Blanca Estela Oviedo Sr., 413 West St., Aug. 20, Chapter 7.
DUMAS Eddie Arlin Sharp, P.O. Box 792, Aug. 20, Chapter 13.
DYER Shelby D. Tuck, P.O. Box 20, Aug. 20, Chapter 7.
EL DORADO George and Fannie M. Washington Jr., 2309 Nevada St., Aug. 20, Chapter 7.
Teresa Ruth Adams, 1548 Pleasant Grove Road, Aug. 19, Chapter 7.
EL PASO Johnny Ray and Alicia Ann Duke, 229 EB Quick Road, Aug. 23, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Alice Lee Lawhorne, 1298 N. Futrall Drive, Apt 1, Aug. 24, Chapter 13.
Anthony Metz, 4085 Wood Duck Drive, Aug. 24, Chapter 7.
Lanissa Louise Hansen, 1747 N. Oakland Ave., Aug. 24, Chapter 13.
FORDYCE Johnnie Faye Vance, P.O. Box 349, Aug. 25, Chapter 13.
Yolanda M. Collins, 106 Pine Forest Lane, Aug. 19, Chapter 13.
FORT SMITH Cristian Nathan Segovia, 1811 S. 47th St., Aug. 25, Chapter 13.
GASSVILLE Mary Katherine Reese, 184 Winding River Drive, Aug. 23, Chapter 7.
GENTRY Lori L. Youngman, 12330 Cripps Road, Aug. 19, Chapter 7.
GRAVETTE Shirley A. Jackson, 13887 Jenkins Corner Road, Aug. 22, Chapter 7.
HAMBURG Richard Eddie Addington Jr., 1079 Ark. 82 East, Aug. 24, Chapter 13.
HAZEN Michael A. McLernon II, 406 S. Livermore, Aug. 24, Chapter 13.
HENSLEY Michael Anthony Yarberro, 174 Creek Circle, Aug. 24, Chapter 7.
HOPE Steven T Randall, 1198 Hempstead 5, Aug. 19, Chapter 7.
HORSESHOE BEND Thurman Gerald and Tami Suzette Morrow, 1414 West Cardinal Drive, Aug. 24, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Erin Lee Austin, 118 Arkridge Road, Aug. 20, Chapter 13.
Kasey Deann Caldwell, 201 S. Rogers Road, Apt P252, Aug. 25, Chapter 7.
Michael A. Baker, 217 Silver St., Aug. 20, Chapter 7.
Phillip Brian Cook, 550 Files Road, No. F-68, Aug. 23, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Anthony C. and Barbara A. Booth, 119B Cortez Road, Aug. 20, Chapter 7.
HUGHES Sheila Ann Oxner, 112 Baird St., Aug. 21, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE Chyrell Dyanna Ogunade, 99 Missouri Circle, Aug. 24, Chapter 7.
Donna A. Holmes, 1908 Madden Road, Aug. 25, Chapter 13.
Rhonda R Jones, 1525 Haley Court, Aug. 20, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Cathy Hooper, 1008 N. Church St., Aug. 23, Chapter 13.
Charles Douglas and Carrie Lynn Skipper, 8 Willow Creek Lane, Apt. 8101, Aug. 23, Chapter 7.
Craig Joseph Cheatham, 1409 Sullivan Circle, Aug. 23, Chapter 13.
David Leland Dye, 1607 Brooke Circle, Aug. 24, Chapter 7.
Tevin Terrell Westbrook, 1301 Bramblewood Cove, Apt. A, Aug. 23, Chapter 13.
Zachary Tait and Andrea Nicole Ciancarelli, 2117 Paula Drive, Aug. 25, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Advanced Tissue, LLC, 7003 Valley Ranch Drive, Aug. 23, Chapter 11.
Andre Dawson, 1223 W. 10th St., Aug. 19, Chapter 13.
Brett Kincaid, 8 Red Maple Court, Aug. 20, Chapter 13.
Candra M. Peaster, 8201 Westwood Ave., Aug. 19, Chapter 7.
Christopher L. Watkins, 415 E. Ninth St., Apt. B, Aug. 20, Chapter 13.
Denise Briggs, 13111 W. Markham St., Apt 109, Aug. 23, Chapter 13.
Emma Sharee Cottrell, 20 Hanover Drive, Aug. 20, Chapter 7.
Jasmine A. Canser, 4710 Sam Peck Road, Apt. 1135, Aug. 20, Chapter 7.
Kay Roy, 5101 Lee Ave., Aug. 20, Chapter 13.
Kerry L. Hefley, 35 Rosemont Drive, Aug. 23, Chapter 7.
Latonjia I. Austin, 10705 Lionel Drive, Aug. 19, Chapter 13.
Melanie L. Oglesby, 37 Purdue Circle, Aug. 25, Chapter 13.
Michelle V. Johnson, 37 Purdue Circle, Aug. 25, Chapter 13.
Renarta Bateman, 6900 Cantrell Road, Apt. P311, Aug. 20, Chapter 7.
MABELVALE Elzie L. Bass, P.O. Box 772, Aug. 20, Chapter 13.
Marcus R. Veasley, 8325 Fairwood Road, Aug. 23, Chapter 13.
MAGNOLIA Michael Durant Clayton, 180 Columbia Road 509, Aug. 19, Chapter 7.
MALVERN Holly D. Roberts, 1810 Monroe St., Aug. 24, Chapter 13.
MARIANNA Cavin L. and Ariel P. Harrell, 637 Meadowbrook Way, Aug. 19, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Gerald Carter, 7633 Vestal Blvd., Apt. 20, Aug. 19, Chapter 7.
MAYFLOWER Michael Patrick Perrymore, 307 Ark. 89 North, Aug. 23, Chapter 7.
MENA Dena Sue Gorden, 1511 Bethesda Road, Aug. 23, Chapter 7.
MONTICELLO Gloria Yvette Harris, 109 Burnett Lane, Aug. 20, Chapter 13.
MOUNT IDA Mickey Forrest Turbyfill, P.O. Box 573, Aug. 24, Chapter 13.
MOUNT VERNON Laura J. Wilkerson, 14 Junior Drive, Aug. 20, Chapter 13.
MOUNTAIN HOME Jeffrey Wayne Peede Sr., 1918 Mimosa, Aug. 20, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAINBURG Martha M. Shipman, 18228 N. Ark. 215, Aug. 24, Chapter 7.
NASHVILLE Tamela Berry, 2642 Ark. 24 West, Aug. 23, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Erika Kemp, 4425 E. 46th St., Aug. 23, Chapter 7.
Latammiul Brock, 101 Prospect Trail, Aug. 20, Chapter 7. 4:21-bk-12228
Robert Wayne Brown, 8103 Marche Lateral Road, Aug. 25, Chapter 13.
Tameka M. Logan-O'Neal, 21 Foxboro Court, Aug. 20, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Teresa Baker, 536 Greene 138 Road, Aug. 24, Chapter 13.
PEA RIDGE Charlotte L. Olmstead, 515 Greene St., Aug. 22, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Amanda Wells, 3207 S. Tennessee St., Aug. 19, Chapter 7.
Antonio L. Love, 1601 S. Nebraska St., Aug. 23, Chapter 13.
Charles Raynard and Mary Ann Anderson, 4810 Kisatchie St., Aug. 20, Chapter 13.
Connie B. Honorable-Williams, 13 D Royal Oaks Drive, Aug. 19, Chapter 7.
Recka Jones, 3904 Lincoln Green Drive, Aug. 20, Chapter 13.
Shez Monique McClendon, 4505 Camden Road, Aug. 25, Chapter 7.
QUITMAN Amber DeShawn Blocker, 375 College St., Aug. 22, Chapter 7.
REDFIELD Charlotte Anderson, 214 Sunset Place #B, Aug. 19, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Issac J. Cochran, 14919 Dutchmans Drive, Aug. 19, Chapter 7.
SHERIDAN Damon L. and Shawna C. Ramsey, 139 Grant 4627, Aug. 20, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Jose Miguel and Blanca Edith Larraga, 201 Hollywood Ave., Aug. 19, Chapter 7.
Michael and Nicole Page, 906 Country Club Road, Aug. 25, Chapter 7.
SHIRLEY Jennifer Lynn Shull, 1437 Orchard Road, Aug. 20, Chapter 7.
SMACKOVER Jerry Don and Betty Jean Winthrop, 1101 Pershing Hwy, Aug. 20, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Cynthia Lee Lybarger, 3503 Harvo Circle, Aug. 23, Chapter 7.
Rita S. Cuevas, 514 Butterfield Coach Road, Apt. G205, Aug. 24, Chapter 13.
STAMPS Sheneka Ganaway, P.O. Box 203, Aug. 20, Chapter 13.
STAR CITY Kristin Annette Glover, 358 Evergreen Road, Aug. 23, Chapter 7.
SULPHUR ROCK Timothy and Hailey R. Clay, 99 TTT Lane, Aug. 25, Chapter 7.
TEXARKANA Brenda Ford, 2623 Preston St., Aug. 23, Chapter 13.
TRUMANN Daniel Earl Toler II, 1204 Dillon Drive, Aug. 25, Chapter 7.
TYRONZA Ronald Dean Lucas, 12718 State Hwy 118, Aug. 23, Chapter 7.
VAN BUREN Jeremy K. Evans, 2510 Dava St., Aug. 25, Chapter 13.
WALDO Eddie Easter Jr., P.O. Box 708, Aug. 25, Chapter 13.
WALNUT RIDGE Derrick Luther and Danielle Nichole Kirby, 718 Tennessee St., Aug. 24, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Kelly Bowers, 204 N. Centers Drive, Aug. 23, Chapter 13.
WHITE HALL Kimberly Hoots, 806 Green Oak Lane, Aug. 24, Chapter 13.
WYNNE Valeria Jones, 66 CR 385, Aug. 23, Chapter 7.
HOUSTON, Mo., Leslie N Peede, 318 Skyview Terrace, Aug. 20, Chapter 7.