Bears like what they see in rookie QB

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Justin Fields is right where the Chicago Bears hoped he would be at the end of the preseason.

All Coach Matt Nagy will say is that they feel good with where the Bears are with their quarterbacks, a group that includes Andy Dalton set to start the opener and veteran Nick Foles along with the 11th overall pick in Fields.

Foles threw a 54-yard touchdown pass to Jesper Horsted with 6:51 left, and the Bears held off the Tennessee Titans 27-24 to wrap the preseason Saturday night.

Horsted, a tight end who played at Princeton, finished with 3 TDs and 104 yards receiving, catching all 5 passes thrown to him. His first TD came from Fields in his first start, with the other two from Foles in the second half.

"Big picture, we love where he's at," Nagy said of Fields. "He's done everything we've asked him to do."

The rookie out of Ohio State had veteran Jason Peters (Arkansas Razorbacks) working at left tackle for 21 snaps with the other starters on the offensive line in front of him. With help from back-to-back defensive penalties, he hit Horsted in the end zone for a 20-yard TD pass in the final minute for a 14-10 halftime lead for the Bears (2-1).

"No one else could have got that ball except maybe my other teammate ..." Horsted said. "Just enough space that I can get both feet in and go out of bounds. But no defender could've got the ball."

Fields finished 7 of 10 for 54 yards.

Tennessee (2-1) had a couple of late chances to tie or win. The Titans turned it over on downs with 1:32 left, and the game ended with them stuck inside their 20 after a run play.

BUCCANEERS 23,

TEXANS 16

HOUSTON -- Tom Brady threw for 154 yards and a touchdown in just more than a quarter as Tampa Bay got a win over Houston.

It was by far his most extensive work this preseason after the seven-time Super Bowl champion played just six snaps in a loss to Cincinnati two weeks ago and sat out last week in a loss to Tennessee.

Brady got off to a slow start, throwing two incompletions on his first drive before a punt by Tampa Bay. He got going on the next possession when he completed seven consecutive passes, capped by a 24-yard touchdown throw to Chris Godwin.

Tyrod Taylor failed to move the offense effectively for Houston in three drives, going 6 of 9 for 31 yards. He's expected to be Houston's starter this season with star Deshaun Watson's future with the team in question after 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them.

RAVENS 37,

WASHINGTON 3

LANDOVER, Md. -- J.K. Dobbins left with a knee injury, Lamar Jackson made his 2021 preseason debut and Tyler Huntley led Baltimore over Washington to win its NFL-best 20th consecutive exhibition game.

Dobbins going down early with a left knee injury is the biggest lingering effect for Baltimore with the regular season on the horizon. After catching a screen pass from Jackson, the second-year running back went down awkwardly midway through the first quarter on his third touch of the game. He was attended to on the field before being carted off the sideline and ruled out.

Jackson played only one series after sitting out Baltimore's first two preseason games. The 2019 MVP was 3 of 4 for 29 yards and was sacked twice on a drive that ended with a missed field goal.

While the Ravens awaited word on Dobbins, who was again expected to split carries with Gus Edwards in a run-heavy offense, Huntley tore through Washington's reserves by going 24 of 33 with 4 touchdown passes and a rushing score. Huntley is the second-string quarterback behind Jackson for now with Trace McSorley unavailable because of back problems.

BILLS 19, PACKERS 0

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Josh Allen completed his first nine attempts and finished 20 of 26 for 194 yards and 2 touchdowns in leading Buffalo over Green Bay.

Allen capped Buffalo's opening drive with a perfect throw in hitting Gabriel Davis in stride -- a step ahead of cornerback Isaac Yiadom -- on a post route for a 31-yard touchdown on third-and-20. Allen then squeezed a tight 3-yard pass over the middle to Zack Moss to put the Bills up 13-0 on his third and final possession.

The fourth-year starter showed off his familiar dual-threat ability by making his best throw three plays before Moss' touchdown. Scrambling to his left, Allen threw a pass across his body to a wide-open Cole Beasley for a 21-yard gain.

Jordan Love, Rodgers' heir apparent, played into the third quarter and finished 12 of 18 for 149 yards and an interception.

BRONCOS 17, RAMS 12

DENVER -- A trio of Broncos returning from injuries celebrated their 2021 debuts in Denver's win over the Los Angeles Rams' reserves in the preseason finale.

Courtland Sutton caught an 8-yard touchdown pass, Von Miller made three tackles and Albert Okwuegbunam had three receptions.

All three were hurt last year, with Miller missing the entire season with an ankle injury and Sutton and Okwuegbunam tearing their right ACLs, limiting them to one and four games, respectively.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles for a gain during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) celebrates after his touchdown reception during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is sacked by Buffalo Bills linebacker Andre Smith, center, during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass while pressured by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Willington Previlon (99) during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (13) celebrates with quarterback Josh Allen (17) after his touchdown during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)