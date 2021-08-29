Bella Vista's Stevens creates mosaic art

BELLA VISTA -- Stevie Stevens of Bella Vista, who was named artist of the month by the Bella Vista Arts Council in July, has been creating mosaic art since 2007.

Before dipping into mosaic art, she had a career in landscaping in Dallas. She has a degree in plant and soil science from Texas A&M Commerce and learned landscape design through that degree and on the job from two of the most prominent landscape companies in Dallas.

She started creating mosaics following a bad motor scooter accident. She had time alone while recovering and became interested in spiritual and philosophical things and mosaic art. She took classes with mosaic artist Sonia King, who is well-known in the mosaic world, she said.

"There is a resurgence in the mosaic world," she said. "It's a very old art form. I just took to it."

She moved to Bella Vista in 2013, and one of her goals has been to have a mosaic community in the area like she had in Dallas.

"We're getting funding in this area," she said. "We would love to expand the art and craft of mosaic in Northwest Arkansas."

She has taught classes at her home and at other studios, as well as at the former Artists Retreat Center.

She creates three basic types of mosaics -- mirror mosaic, glass on glass and no-grout mosaic. She said her art pieces are mostly abstract and open to individual interpretation.

"As a previous landscape designer, often you can envision nature within my artwork," she said. "With the bump on my head, I started to explore the spiritual and philosophical. Everything is about letting go and letting spirit move through me."

She has created a number of residential installations in the area, including framed art, fireplace surrounds, kitchen and bath splash and exterior garden art.

She uses a number of different tools to nip, cut and break the pieces for her mosaic artwork.

"In our world, we call (the pieces) tesserae," she said. "There's a whole language -- words to talk about the flow and spaces between. Spaces can be just as important as the pieces themselves."

She said what she likes best about making mosaic art is how she cuts up a lot of pieces and just the right piece always shows up and it is the inspiration for the movement and how the art develops.

"It's a process of collecting and having it there for the art piece," she said.

Stevens was named artist of the month for July but was to receive the award in August due to a delay in the presentation caused by covid-19 concerns. Her art is on display through the end of August at Natural State Rock and Republic in Springdale.