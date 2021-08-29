Best-sellers

Fiction

BLIND TIGER by Sandra Brown. During Prohibition, Thatcher Hutton and Laurel Plummer wind up on opposite sides of a moonshine war in Texas.

VORTEX by Catherine Coulter. The 25th book in the FBI Thriller series. A college frat rave and a mission in Iran offer clues for agents Sherlock and Savich.

THE CELLIST by Daniel Silva. The 21st book in the Gabriel Allon series. A private intelligence service plans an act of violence that will aid Russia and divide America.

THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE by V.E. Schwab. A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

WE WERE NEVER HERE by Andrea Bartz. Will the secrets Emily shares with Kristen about violent incidents in the past ruin her life?

MALIBU RISING by Taylor Jenkins Reid. An epic party has serious outcomes for four famous siblings.

THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

THE PAPER PALACE by Miranda Cowley Heller. After an extramarital dalliance, Elle must choose between her husband and her childhood love.

THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

BILLY SUMMERS by Stephen King. A killer for hire who only takes out bad guys seeks redemption as he does one final job.

Nonfiction

AMERICAN MARXISM by Mark R. Levin. The Fox News host gives his take on the Green New Deal, critical race theory and social activism.

THE LONG SLIDE by Tucker Carlson. A collection of previously published essays from 1995 to 2016 by the Fox News host.

GIANNIS by Mirin Fader. The personal and professional journey of Giannis Antetokounmpo from Athens, Greece, to leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the NBA championship in 2021.

I ALONE CAN FIX IT by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. The Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters examine Trump's final year in office, with a focus on the key players around him.

HERE, RIGHT MATTERS by Alexander Vindman. The retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel recounts his actions that led to the impeachment of President Trump and his testimony before Congress.

WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

BREATHE by Rickson Gracie with Peter Maguire. A memoir by the former Brazilian jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts competitor.

THE AUTHORITARIAN MOMENT by Ben Shapiro. The conservative commentator describes what he perceives as threats to American business, education and politics.