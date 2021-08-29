Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Aug. 18

Andrew and Emilianne Nall, Alexander, son.

Riley and Kara Harty, Austin, daughter.

Aug. 19

Joe and Imani Adams, Maumelle, son.

Andrew and Candice Southern, Mountain View, son.

Aug. 20

Tyler and Allison Kemp, Little Rock, daughter.

Araleth Lopez and Ian Quiroz, Alexander, daughter.

Jonathan and Casey Steadman, Hamburg, son.

Aug. 22

Kim Henderson and Thorin Wright, Benton, daughter.

Nikisha Mosley and Josh Crowder, Little Rock, son.

Aug. 23

Christian Grant and Jason Fonville, North Little Rock, son.

Taylor Marsenburg and Andrew Ellis, Little Rock, daughter.

Kevin and Britney Newton, Benton, daughter.

Megan Smallwood and Joseph Holmes, North Little Rock, daughter.

Treneice Baker and De'Andre Lewis, Little Rock, daughter.

Aug. 24

Joe and Hannah Hampton, Little Rock, daughter.

Aug. 26

William and Megan Hill, Little Rock, daughter.