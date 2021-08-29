Body along U.S. 65 spurs investigation

Arkansas State Police officers are investigating after a body was found Saturday along U.S. 65 in Chicot County near the Arkansas-Louisiana border, according to an agency news release.

The body was "in an extended state of decomposition," and officers were unable to determine if the body was that of a man or a woman, according to the release.

The remains were being sent to the state Crime Laboratory to determine possible identification and cause of death, the release said.

Officers also are contacting state and local law enforcement agencies to inquire about missing-person reports, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.