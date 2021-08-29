Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Baldwin & Shell, 1309 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock, $797,068.

Cline Construction Group, 2201 Brookwood Drive, Little Rock, $630,000.

Brian Dale, 6601 Scott Hamilton Drive, Little Rock, $200,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Jitendra Patel, 33 Spring Valley Lane, Little Rock, $1,000,000.

Jeff Fuller Homes, 4821 Stonewall Road, Little Rock, $850,000.

Stine and Co., 42 Fletcher Ridge, Little Rock, $395,000.

Dogwood Homes, LLC, 32 Huntington Road, Little Rock, $150,000.

Rausch Coleman, 64 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $144,290.

Titan General Contractors, 3300 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, $120,000.

EVCO Construction, 3006 Hinson Road, Little Rock, $100,000.

Construction Arts, 1701 Palm St., Little Rock, $80,000.

Shannon Mitchel, 23 N. Sherrill Road, Little Rock, $75,709.