Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:
COMMERCIAL
Baldwin & Shell, 1309 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock, $797,068.
Cline Construction Group, 2201 Brookwood Drive, Little Rock, $630,000.
Brian Dale, 6601 Scott Hamilton Drive, Little Rock, $200,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Jitendra Patel, 33 Spring Valley Lane, Little Rock, $1,000,000.
Jeff Fuller Homes, 4821 Stonewall Road, Little Rock, $850,000.
Stine and Co., 42 Fletcher Ridge, Little Rock, $395,000.
Dogwood Homes, LLC, 32 Huntington Road, Little Rock, $150,000.
Rausch Coleman, 64 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $144,290.
Titan General Contractors, 3300 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, $120,000.
EVCO Construction, 3006 Hinson Road, Little Rock, $100,000.
Construction Arts, 1701 Palm St., Little Rock, $80,000.
Shannon Mitchel, 23 N. Sherrill Road, Little Rock, $75,709.