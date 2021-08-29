The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

North Little Rock

72114

• 1515 Julian, residential, Kristin Walker, 5 p.m. Aug. 22, property valued at $1,085.

• 1001 E. Fifth St., commercial, Russell Swift Forklift, 3:15 a.m. Aug. 23, property valued at $450.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

72116

• 5318 John F. Kennedy Blvd., commercial, FM Trust Enterprises/Halff, 5 p.m. Aug. 23, property valued at $1,400.

•5111 John F. Kennedy Blvd., commercial, Hair Forever, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24, property valued at $3,125.

72117

• 3400 Industrial Center, UE38, residential, Trevae Elliott, 8:04 a.m. Aug. 23, property valued at $2,100.

• 5051 Warden Road, commercial, Circle K, 4:19 a.m. Aug. 25, property valued at $500.

• 4414 E. Broadway, commercial, Best Super Stop, 3:10 p.m. Aug. 25, property value unknown.

72118

• 4925 Arrowhead Place, AH, residential, Sydney Wright, 10:35 a.m. Aug. 24, property value unknown.

• 2000 Parkway, A516, residential, Hazel Gilbert, 6:30 a.m. Aug. 25, property valued at $300.