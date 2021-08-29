BUSINESS PEOPLE

BANKING

Campbell McLaurin has been named the new Deputy Commissioner of the Arkansas Securities Department.

J.D. Sonnier has been promoted to commissioned senior examiner and a bank examinations manager for the Arkansas State Bank Department.

EDUCATION

Hendrix College has added three assistant professors and two visiting fellows to the teaching faculty for the 2020-2021 academic year: Rebekah Aduddell, assistant professor of mathematics; Julia Kolchinsky Dasbach, Hendrix-Murphy Visiting Fellow in English (Poetry); Frederick Ernst, assistant professor of psychology; William Murray, assistant professor of English; Ruth Yuste-Alonso, Hendrix-Murphy Visiting Fellow in Spanish.

Elizabeth Small, primary instructor for the Real Estate program in University of Arkansas at Little Rock's School of Business, will take on an additional role with the university as director of business networks.

INSURANCE

Jarrod Yates has been hired as director of public affairs and government relations at the Arkansas Farm Bureau.

Kristin Merlo has been appointed as the new president and chief executive officer of Delta Dental of Arkansas.

WHERE TO SEND NOTICES

