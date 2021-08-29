Marriage Licenses
Crawford County
Clifford Brian Clifton, 60, and Connie Marie Hicks, 55, both of Alma
Randall Lee Riley Jr, 19, and Abigail Mae Bufkin, 19, both of Van Buren
Eric Thomas Richardson, 27, and Sheryl Lynn Adams II, 32, both of Fort Smith
Jason Anthony McCully, 40, and Tara Rachelle Way, 41, both of Mountainburg
Jacob Care Marrone, 19, and McKenzie Rae Talbot, 18, both of Van Buren
Dyllan Laine Frazier, 19, and Jacklyn Maria Moore, 18, both of Rudy
Robert Karl Nathaniel Drouse, 22, and Misty Dawn Hall, 41, both of Muskogee, Okla.
Sebastian County
Ricardo Josue Castro Mendoza, 22, and Ehidily Brinnely Romero Hernandez, 20, both of Fort Smith
Hayden Allen Williams, 24, and Abigail Payton Neas, 20, both of Greenwood
Jason Daniel Haid, 38, and Christen Joy Roberts, 35, both of Fort Smith
Amy Elizabeth Smith, 32, Sallisaw, Okla, and April Elizabeth Roland, 32, Barling
Colton Lee Coleman, 31, and Jessica Nicole Brunson, 30, both of Sallisaw, Okla.
Alexis Orihuela Trujillo, 21, and Genevieve Gonzalez Martinez, 30, both of Central City
Bryan C. Gross, 41, and Jacqueline A. Pope, 50, both of Lavaca
Tyler Duwayne Russell, 25, and Rebekah Marie Smith, 33, both of Fort Smith
Noah Daniel Meeks, 23, and Ashleigh Madison Scarlett, 23, both of Parker, Colo.
Joshua David Lively, 35, and Katie Elizabeth Malone, 26, both of Poteau, Okla.
William Whitfield Pate, 51, and Christina Joe Fuller, 48, both of Greenwood
James Patrick Blanzy, 58, and Jessica Leigh Kinsey, 49, both of Fort Smith
Chema Monge Sosa, 33, and Montserrat Gabriela Espinoza Matamor, 24, both of Fort Smith
Billy Ray Johnson, 28, and Megan Louann Trent, 29, both of Tulsa, Okla.
David Leroy Goodall Jr., 58, and Marcia Ann Mensen, 69, both of Fort Smith
Brad Alan Sneed, 54, Rudy, and Joan Rincon, 52, Fort Smith
Artie Oscar Smith, 33, and Destiney Shante McReynolds, 28, both of Fort Smith
Melvin Anthony Holloway, 52, and Sonya Lynell King, 53, both of Moore, Okla.
Breydon Michael Buckner, 22, Pocola, Okla., and Raine Leah Williamson, 25, Fort Smith
Juan Daniel Alvarez, 21, and Vannesa Hernandez, 21, both of Fort Smith
Juan Navarro Esparza, 31, and Araceli Melendez Rodriguez, 27, both of Ruston, La.
Lazaro Elias Mendoza Rodriguez, 23, and Leslie Michelle Carberry, 28, both of Sallisaw, Okla.
Donald Ray Scarborough, 65, Vian, Okla., and LaDonna Faye Jackson, 60, Fort Smith
Ariel Rodriguez, 30, and Amanda Dee Massie, 23, both of Fort Smith
Zachary Stephen Lopez-Martinez, 22, and Jesseca Amrah Hughes, 21, both of Fort Smith
Marquis Deshawn Blackmon, 24, and Wilneisha Arielle Arnaud, 26, both of Fort Smith
Logan B Barnes, 23, Midland, and Shelby Lynn Fancher, 19, Fort Smith