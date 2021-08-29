Marriage Licenses

Crawford County

Clifford Brian Clifton, 60, and Connie Marie Hicks, 55, both of Alma

Randall Lee Riley Jr, 19, and Abigail Mae Bufkin, 19, both of Van Buren

Eric Thomas Richardson, 27, and Sheryl Lynn Adams II, 32, both of Fort Smith

Jason Anthony McCully, 40, and Tara Rachelle Way, 41, both of Mountainburg

Jacob Care Marrone, 19, and McKenzie Rae Talbot, 18, both of Van Buren

Dyllan Laine Frazier, 19, and Jacklyn Maria Moore, 18, both of Rudy

Robert Karl Nathaniel Drouse, 22, and Misty Dawn Hall, 41, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Sebastian County

Ricardo Josue Castro Mendoza, 22, and Ehidily Brinnely Romero Hernandez, 20, both of Fort Smith

Hayden Allen Williams, 24, and Abigail Payton Neas, 20, both of Greenwood

Jason Daniel Haid, 38, and Christen Joy Roberts, 35, both of Fort Smith

Amy Elizabeth Smith, 32, Sallisaw, Okla, and April Elizabeth Roland, 32, Barling

Colton Lee Coleman, 31, and Jessica Nicole Brunson, 30, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

Alexis Orihuela Trujillo, 21, and Genevieve Gonzalez Martinez, 30, both of Central City

Bryan C. Gross, 41, and Jacqueline A. Pope, 50, both of Lavaca

Tyler Duwayne Russell, 25, and Rebekah Marie Smith, 33, both of Fort Smith

Noah Daniel Meeks, 23, and Ashleigh Madison Scarlett, 23, both of Parker, Colo.

Joshua David Lively, 35, and Katie Elizabeth Malone, 26, both of Poteau, Okla.

William Whitfield Pate, 51, and Christina Joe Fuller, 48, both of Greenwood

James Patrick Blanzy, 58, and Jessica Leigh Kinsey, 49, both of Fort Smith

Chema Monge Sosa, 33, and Montserrat Gabriela Espinoza Matamor, 24, both of Fort Smith

Billy Ray Johnson, 28, and Megan Louann Trent, 29, both of Tulsa, Okla.

David Leroy Goodall Jr., 58, and Marcia Ann Mensen, 69, both of Fort Smith

Brad Alan Sneed, 54, Rudy, and Joan Rincon, 52, Fort Smith

Artie Oscar Smith, 33, and Destiney Shante McReynolds, 28, both of Fort Smith

Melvin Anthony Holloway, 52, and Sonya Lynell King, 53, both of Moore, Okla.

Breydon Michael Buckner, 22, Pocola, Okla., and Raine Leah Williamson, 25, Fort Smith

Juan Daniel Alvarez, 21, and Vannesa Hernandez, 21, both of Fort Smith

Juan Navarro Esparza, 31, and Araceli Melendez Rodriguez, 27, both of Ruston, La.

Lazaro Elias Mendoza Rodriguez, 23, and Leslie Michelle Carberry, 28, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

Donald Ray Scarborough, 65, Vian, Okla., and LaDonna Faye Jackson, 60, Fort Smith

Ariel Rodriguez, 30, and Amanda Dee Massie, 23, both of Fort Smith

Zachary Stephen Lopez-Martinez, 22, and Jesseca Amrah Hughes, 21, both of Fort Smith

Marquis Deshawn Blackmon, 24, and Wilneisha Arielle Arnaud, 26, both of Fort Smith

Logan B Barnes, 23, Midland, and Shelby Lynn Fancher, 19, Fort Smith