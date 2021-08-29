Center to host auditions, exhibit

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host auditions for its annual fundraiser, Razzle Dazzle, unveil the "Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle" exhibit and present a Live@5 concert among September events.

"Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle" -- Sept. 2–March 5:

The Arts & Science Center will host "Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse into Southern Lifestyle," an exhibition featuring work from its permanent collection, from Thursday through March 5, according to a news release.

"This exhibition, on display in ASC's Altheimer Gallery located at 701 S. Main St., will show southern lifestyle from various viewpoints. The selection will help convey the narrative of southern culture and its traditions as it is commonly known for its relaxed lifestyle, nature/landscapes, and community," according to the release.

"Deeply South" was curated by Torri Richardson, the center's curatorial intern and 2021 graduate of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

UAPB Art Exhibition Featuring Amanei Johnson Sept. 2 –Nov. 6:

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's art department will host a new exhibition featuring paintings from student Amanei Johnson. An opening reception is set for 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday. This exhibition will be on display in The ARTSpace on Main's loft gallery at 623 S. Main St.

Johnson recently received a $1,000 award from the national group Black Girls Who Paint. This exhibition will run through Nov. 6.

Live@5 featuring Wine & Roses -- Friday:

The Arts & Science Center will host Wine & Roses during its Live@5 concert series from 5-7 p.m. Friday. The group was a house band for the Peabody Hotel and currently plays live nostalgia music around Arkansas. The show will take place in the ART Yard at ASC's The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

Admission is $5 for center members and $10 for nonmembers. Complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are provided and guests must be 21 or older to enter.

ASC hosts jazz, blues, and rock 'n' roll musicians on the first Friday of every month from February to December. This event is sponsored by M.K. Distributors Inc., according to the release.

Abstract Stocking and Wire Sculpture Workshop -- Sept. 16:

Patrons are invited to join UAPB art teacher Jonathan Wright as he teaches a unique sculpting workshop from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at The ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

Participants can create artistic abstract sculptures using stocking, wire, and woodblocks. No experience necessary. Complimentary wine or beer will be served. This class is limited to 10 participants, ages 21 and older.

The cost is $40 for members and $45 for non-members. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes.

"The Miracle Worker" -- Sept. 17-19:

Tickets are on sale for the Arts & Science Center's production of "The Miracle Worker." Veteran ASC performer, stage manager and set designer Kayla Ernest will direct the inaugural production for the center's Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St. Performances are 7 p.m. Sept. 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sept. 19.

Anna Grace Bailey of Monticello and Lily Jennings of Rison star as Anne Sullivan and Helen Keller. This production is sponsored by Simmons Bank.

Tickets are $13 for center members and seniors, $18 for non-members and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased at asc701.org or by calling (870) 536-3375.

"'The Miracle Worker,' written by William Gibson, dramatizes the classic true story and life of Anne Sullivan and her student Helen Keller. Only Anne realizes that there is a mind and spirit waiting to be rescued. What may be the beginnings of a volatile relationship transform into lifelong friendship," according to the release.

Tinkerfest 2021 -- Sept. 18:

The Arts & Science Center is partnering with local organizations to provide Tinkerfest, from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 18.

This year's event will feature learning powered by exploration, creativity and discovery through tinkering. Representatives from the Delta Rivers Nature Center will bring animal friends and Novel Ts owners and Tour De Bluff creators Sandra and Kenny Fisher will set up a bike-shop stand.

Booths are still available for organizations that wish to participate. This program is free and open to the public. For details, contact Public Programs Coordinator Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org.

Tinkerfest 2021 is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation.

Teen Minecraft Lampworking Workshop --Sept. 25:

The Arts & Science Center will provide community youth ages 12-17 with an opportunity to work with glassmith Olivia Valentine in a teen Minecraft lampworking workshop. This technique is a type of glasswork using a torch to melt glass.

ASC will host the workshop at The ARTSpace on Main from 1–4 p.m. Sept. 25. Participants can learn to safely create ender pearls and mushrooms using basic glass melting and manipulation skills.

The registration fee is $55 for center members and $65 for non-members. Materials fee is $25. To register, visit asc701.org/youth-classes.

"Razzle Dazzle: The Show Must Go On" auditions -- Sept. 26–28:

The Arts & Science Center will host auditions for its biennial variety show fundraiser Sept. 26-28.

People 16 and older will have the opportunity to show their talents with a collection of well-known Broadway and mainstream hits. Proceeds benefit the center's youth theater programming.

Singers are asked to prepare 1-2 minutes of music that showcase their vocal ability.

Music on CD or a smartphone, or sheet music will be accepted. An accompanist will be available. iPhone users must bring an adapter to plug into speakers.

Dancers are asked to wear comfortable clothing and shoes, and will learn a short dance routine.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12-13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14 in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater in ASC's main building. Those wishing to audition must be available for all performances.

This Catherine M. Bellamy Stage fundraising production is sponsored by Relyance Bank.

Beginner's Adult Lampworking Workshop -- Oct. 2:

The Arts & Science Center will provide adults 18 and older with an opportunity to work with glassmith Olivia Valentine in an adult lampworking workshop. This technique is a type of glasswork using a torch to melt glass. ASC will host the workshop at The ARTSpace on Main from 1–4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.

No experience necessary. Patrons may learn the beginner stages of utilizing glass and designing miniature sculptures such as leaves, pumpkins and witch's hats. Adults 21 and older may safely enjoy crafting with glass while having complimentary wine or beer.

The registration fee is $75 for center members and $100 for nonmembers. Materials fee is $25. To register, visit asc701.org/adult-classes.