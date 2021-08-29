Club news: Meetings include Rotary, Civil War Roundtable and Hill N Dale Hikers

Men's Chorus

There will be a performance by the Bella Vista Men's Chorus at 3 p.m. today at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 Lancashire Road in Bella Vista.

The first half of the concert features two medleys, "Old Time Religion" and the "Fly Away Medley." Soloists Bob Raines, a longtime local tenor, will lead the chorus in the gospel song, "Goin' to the Holy City." Also included is "Majesty and Glory of Your Name" and "I Must Tell Jesus" with star tenor Bill Barnett. The second half will start with arrangements of "For Me and My Gal" and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," both penned by former members of the chorus. They will be followed by a four-song medley from the Big Band years and a Jerome Kern Song, "All the Things You Are." Baritones Jim Bilyeu and Dick Willows will be on the podium helping out with solos in the second half.

The concert is free, and no tickets are required.

Information: jmatt0952@gmail.com.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet in person at noon Sept. 2 at Mermaids Restaurant in Fayetteville. The program will be on the Fayetteville High School Student Alumni Association with Hays Brooks and Lauren Bishop. Email the club for information to attend via Zoom, if interested.

Information: Email fvillerotary@gmail.com.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way. The program will be presented by Cynthia Douthit of Elm Springs. She is director of the Jewish-Christian Studies Center, and her presentation will be on "The Experience of Jewish Soldiers and Civilians During the Civil War." The presentation will center on the role members of the Jewish faith played in the Civil War and how they maintained their devotion during the four years of conflict.

The meeting is open to anyone with an interest in Civil War history.

Information: (812) 899-2049 or email dkp55@ymail.com.

Andante

The Andante Music Club will present soprano Sarah Benzinger and pianist Yvonne Washer-Carson at its meeting at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The program is free and open to the public, with masks and social distancing required.

Information: Email bettylpierce@outlook.com.

Christian Women

The Christian Women's Connection will meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 8 at New Life Church, 103 Riordan Road in Bella Vista. The speaker will be Loretta Small, whose topic will be "What Is Your Purpose." The feature will be the Bella Vista Museum.

Breakfast is $10, and reservations or cancellations are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 3.

This program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries.

Information: (479) 366-7562, (479) 381-6516 or email jane@djlong45@cox.net.

Daylilies

The Northwest Arkansas Daylily Society will meet at 6:15 p.m. Sept. 9, at the After School Program Event Center, 866 South 48th St. in Springdale.

This month's speaker will be retired dentist Dr. Gary Jones, daylily hybridizer and owner of Hillbilly Daylilies near Springfield, Mo.

Results of the annual Regional 13 AHS Conference will be discussed and celebrated. The next group effort will be adding a daylily bed to an open space at the JB & Johnelle Hunt Family Nature Center, on land provided by Arkansas Game & Fish Commission on North 40th Street in Springdale.

Anyone interested in growing or using daylilies in the landscape is welcome to attend. Anyone may become a member by paying $5 annual dues. The next meeting will be Oct. 14.

Information: (479) 799-1687.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale Hiking Club will be hiking Sept. 10 on the Lost Bridge Trail. This is a 4.7 mile loop hike. Participants will meet at the Lost Bridge North Park in Garfield. You must show a National Park Pass or pay $5 per car for a day pass.

Information: Bev Munstermann at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net or visit bvhikingclub.com.