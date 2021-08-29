College Freshman's Art Displayed at Governor's Mansion

About 50 paintings by Ava Obert of Mountain Home graced the walls of the Governor's Mansion Atrium during July and August. Obert was an artist in residence at the mansion and a reception in her honor was held on Aug. 11.

Family, friends, members of the Governor's Mansion Association and Gov. Asa Hutchinson were in attendance to talk with the artist and enjoy refreshments.

Obert is attending the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville this fall as a freshman.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/829art/]