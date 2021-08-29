EDUCATION NOTEBOOK: Jobs for Arkansas Graduates program wins again for 15th year/Charter school system operators purchase Little Rock property for almost $10.7 million

Graduation effort awarded nationally

Arkansas' Jobs for Arkansas Graduates program has received the national 5-of-5 Award for 2020 for the 15th consecutive year.

Twenty-five Jobs for Arkansas Graduates programs at schools around the state also received 5-of-5 recognition for 2020. The Arkansas program is an affiliate of the Jobs for America's Graduates program.

It is designed to assist students who are at risk of dropping out of high school. Student participants get help toward high school graduation and with their post-graduation plans, including plans for college, employment or the military.

"I am extremely proud of the Division of Career and Technical Education for leading and supporting this outstanding program, as well as the 25 programs that also received national recognition," Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key said.

"Arkansas has one of the most exemplary [Jobs for America's Graduates] programs in the country," he said.

To achieve the 5-of-5 Award, states must meet set criteria and goals for students enrolled in the program. Arkansas exceeded the goals in part by achieving a 97% graduation rate of students in the program, a 69% job placement rate, and an 80% full time employment rate.

During the 2020-21 school year, 116 Jobs for America's Graduates programs in 81 Arkansas school districts assisted more than 3,600 students. The 25 programs that received 5-of-5 recognition are

• Arch Ford Education Services Cooperative: Dover High School/Hector High School

• Arch Ford: Jessieville Alternative Learning Environment

• Arch Ford: Shirley High School

• Arch Ford: Vilonia High School

• Bald Knob High School

• Cedar Ridge High School

• Crossett High School

• DeWitt High School

• Fayetteville High School

• Genoa Central High School

• Har-Ber High School

• Harmony Grove High School

• Heber Springs High School

• Jacksonville High School

• Malvern High School

• Marshall High School

• Mena High School

• Midland High School Alternative Learning Environment

• Mount Ida High School

• Paragould High School

• Paris High School

• Parkview High School

• Springdale High School

• Star City High School

• Sylvan Hills High School

Charter academy's backer buys school

Little Scholars of Arkansas LLC, sponsoring organization of the LISA Academy charter schools, is the new owner of the Little Rock property on which the year-old LISA Academy High School sits.

Online records maintained by the Pulaski County assessor's office show that the Little Scholars of Arkansas purchased 6711 W. Markham St., for $10,684,517 on Aug. 11. The seller is KLS Leasing LLC.

KLS Leasing is an affiliate of the Walton Family Foundation of Bentonville.

The property at West Markham and South Hughes Street, west of Park Plaza Mall, was originally developed as a Lutheran high school and has housed two charter schools before LISA Academy acquired it for use as a high school.

KLS Leasing obtained the property from the Lutheran Church Extension Fund for $4,275,000 in 2015, according to the online records at the assessor's office.