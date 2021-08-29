Ex-Lonoke County deputy arrested, accused of sexual assault, use of contraband

A former Lonoke County sheriff's deputy has been arrested after an investigation into the use of contraband and after allegations of sexual assault in the jail, authorities said.

Officers arrested Elizabeth Norman, 20, on two counts of furnishing prohibited articles and two counts of third-degree sexual assault, according to authorities.

Investigators began looking into the allegations against Norman on Aug. 8, according to a news release. She resigned shortly after, the release said.

Deputies arrested Norman "due to her previous employment as a jailer in the Lonoke County Detention Center."

Norman posted bond after her first appearance in court and is awaiting trial.