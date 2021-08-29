FYI: Clothesline Fair returns to Prairie Grove

Aug. 29 (Sunday)

Cars & Coffee -- 9 a.m., Sweet Bay Coffee Co., 3400 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith. fortsmith.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Non-Fiction Book Sale -- 1-5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Hosted by Friends of the Library. Half-price day! 783-0229 or www.fortsmithlibrary.org.

"American Mariachi" -- 2 p.m., TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $10-$54. theatre2.org.

Bella Vista Men's Chorus In Concert -- Featuring medleys of "Old Time Religion" and "Fly Away," plus "Me and My Gal," "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," a big band medley & more, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Community Church, 75 Lancashire Road in Bella Vista. Free. Email jmatt0952@gmail.com.

"Primating" -- A romantic comedy by Jennifer Vanderbes centering on a primatologist, 7 p.m., Arkansas Repertory Theatre at Civitan Pavilion at the Little Rock Zoo. $45. 501-378-0405 or TheRep.org.

__

Aug. 30 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga @ FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Aug. 31 (Tuesday)

__

Sept. 1 (Wednesday)

"September 11, 2001" -- "The Day That Changed the World," an educational exhibit, daily through Sept. 30, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Young at Heart Adult Book Club -- "Children of Blood and Bone" by Tomi Adeyemi, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books & Brews -- "Finding Dorothy" by Elizabeth Letts, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Co., 1550 E. Zion Road in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Priceless Night -- Pay as you can, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Tickets required at amazeum.org.

__

Sept. 2 (Thursday)

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

English For Your Day to Day -- Hosted by Ozark Literacy Council, 4-6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Sept. 3 (Friday)

BPL in the Community -- Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Community Center. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Film Screening -- "Molto Bella," 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

I Love The '60s Trivia -- 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

__

Sept. 4 (Saturday)

Downtown Junk Fest -- With rustic, vintage, farmhouse, salvaged and antique merchandise, Sept. 4-5, Main Street in Van Buren. With live music, food trucks & more. 262-6027.

Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair -- 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 4-5-6, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Free. Hosted by the Prairie Grove Lions Club. prairiegrovelions@gmail.com; www.facebook.com/PGCLF/

Shiloh Museum -- Now open Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 118 W. Johnson Ave. in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Crystal Bridges at 10," 1 p.m., Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sept. 5 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Sept. 6 (Monday)

Labor Day

On Show

Prairie Grove Heritage Museum -- 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday, 311 E. Buchanan St. in Prairie Grove. Free, but donations are welcome. Email prairiegrovehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

"Creativity Cubed" -- What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

"Art in Aviation" -- In collaboration with the Fort Smith Air Museum, through Sept. 19, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Coach Blackie Bond: Rogers High School Football Legend" -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Sept. 25, Rogers Historical Museum at the Hailey Building, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Light of Freedom" -- A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty's iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

"Selections From the Permanent Collection" -- Through Sept. 26, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Crystal Bridges at 10" -- A celebration of the museum's first decade, through Sept. 26, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Intimate Immensity" -- Paintings by Adam Fulwiler and drawings and sculptural objects by Christian Schultz, July 28-Oct. 22, 211 South in Bentonville. Email curator Kellie Lehr at kellie.lehr@gmail.com.

"Gone Fishing!" -- A new photo exhibit, through Dec. 11, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

