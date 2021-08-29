Germans turn out to defy protest bans

BERLIN -- Protesters filled the German capital again on Saturday to demonstrate against the government's coronavirus measures, despite bans against several gatherings.

Police had banned nine planned demonstrations for Saturday, including one from the Stuttgart-based Querdenker movement, the most visible anti-lockdown movement in Germany, which united a disparate mix of vaccine opponents, coronavirus deniers and right-wing extremists. A court ruled in favor of allowing one event, planned for 500 people, on Saturday and today.

Still, like the last round of protests in early August, thousands ignored the bans and turned out to voice their opposition to government measures. With chants of "We are the people!" the protesters made their way through Berlin's Prenzlauer Berg and Mitte neighborhoods.

More than 2,000 police officers were stationed around the city to respond to those who showed up despite the bans. At one protest Saturday evening in Mitte, German media reported that police used pepper spray to disperse a crowd unwilling to leave once the protest had ended. The crowd eventually thinned as it began to rain.

Meanwhile, a counter-protest complete with techno music drew a crowd of several thousand as well. Those demonstrators back government restrictions to slow the spread of virus and oppose the Querdenker movement, stressing Berlin's diversity and advocating for more social cohesion.

Berlin police said they dispersed the counterprotesters when the crowd became too big to allow for proper social distancing.

The Saturday protests took place as debate swirls in Germany about whether to impose restrictions on unvaccinated people, a question taking on more urgency as daily infections rise. Germany reported 10,303 new daily infections Saturday, up more than 2,000 since last week.

In France, demonstrators opposed to the country's virus health pass measure took to the streets for a seventh Saturday of vocal protests, but crowds were smaller than in past weeks.

About 200 marches were called around the country, four in Paris, gathering both people opposed to covid-19 vaccinations and those denouncing the health pass in place since early August.

Polls show that a majority of French back the health pass, but the demonstrators Saturday were of all ages and social classes. They included some health care workers, who must be vaccinated by mid-September.

The pass, which is required to enter restaurants, museums, sports arenas or other popular venues in France, shows its holder is fully vaccinated, recovered or had a recent negative test.

Signs carried by the crowd include one that read "Welcome to Controlistan."

Far-right politician Florian Philippot, a presidential candidate in next year's election, has organized such protests for months.

"The spirit of France is here and it is rising," he tweeted, posting photos of crowds at his demonstration.

French media, citing the Interior Ministry, said there were less than 158,580 protesters Saturday around France, compared to 175,500 a week ago.

Health authorities said Saturday that nearly 72% of France's population has received at least one vaccine injection and 64.5% have been fully vaccinated.

A person wears a T-shirt reading "Tested, Vaccinated, Recovered, Healthy" as demonstrators march during a protest against coronavirus restrictions, in Berlin, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)

Police restrain a demonstrator, during a protest against coronavirus restrictions, in Berlin, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Christophe Gateau/dpa via AP)

People, most of them wearing masks, dance behind a truck as they attend a demonstration named 'Train of Love' in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

A woman shows a poster to fight sexism as she attends a demonstration named 'Train of Love' in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)