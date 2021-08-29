Groups working to restore little bit of green space amid Northwest Arkansas development

JOHNSON -- Bright yellow blooms of black-eyed Susans and partridge pea dotted the field Monday.

Travis Chaney said he was cheered to see those, but he had hoped to see a field lush with grasses and wildflowers native to Northwest Arkansas.

Chaney, a restoration specialist for the Illinois River Watershed Partnership, over the past two years has spent many hours and much effort with his team trying to return the 46 acres around the Springdale Water Utilities' Johnson lift station to the way nature built it.

Clear Creek, a major player in storm drainage, crosses through the south end of the property and also badly needs restoration, he said. The land lies about 2 miles northwest of the Northwest Arkansas Mall and, since development, receives more water than it can handle.

The Springdale water utility, Johnson and others are joining the effort.

Restoration of the property will provide habitat for wildlife and a place for recreation, said Chris Keeney, Johnson mayor.

More importantly, restoration of 6,000 linear feet of the creek bank on the property should improve water quality in the creek, which ultimately flows into the Illinois River, Chaney said.

Springdale Water and Sewer Commission, which oversees the municipal utility, voted Wednesday to help pay for a detailed engineering and construction for a stream bank plan from the Watershed Conservation Resource Center in Fayetteville.

The commission's $50,000 donation -- which will be matched with money from the partnership funds -- will come from a logging project.

Stream bank restoration is expensive, costing about $350 a foot, Chaney said.

"You're more likely to get funding with shovel-ready accurate plans," Chaney said.

"This project is high priority as the area contributes significant sediment to the watershed," he said. "Projects like this prevent tons of sediment from washing into the stream during floods."

Stream bank erosion also is a main source of phosphorus in the water, said Heath Ward, executive director of Springdale Water Utilities.

Northwest Arkansas and industry leaders in the past few decades have worked to greatly reduce the amount of phosphorus entering the watershed after Oklahoma groups filed several lawsuits over the water quality in the Illinois River.

The Johnson property is unique, Chaney said. It includes three creeks: Clear Creek and two tributaries, Little Sandy Creek and the Trout Run, which also provides water for the Johnson Mill. The Trout Run flows through a wetland habitat created by beavers on the northwest side of the property, which the partnership also wishes to restore.

"And there's tons of wildlife," Chaney added, listing deer, wild turkey and water fowl.

Make hay

The Springdale utility for many years leased the land around its lift station to area farmers to grow hay. Chaney suggested it might have been a hay field since the first Europeans settled in the area.

A dense mat of turf grass -- Johnson, Bermuda -- was grazed hard, and then it would grow back, he said. Farmers were the original conservators of the land and used best practices, he said, "but the land was loved to death."

Keeney saw opportunity for the 2,700 residents of his city.

"We envisioned the large piece of property as a green space or park," he said. "A little greenspace in a community where it is disappearing daily."

The small city took over the lease -- and began mowing.

Johnson crews spent many hours and many dollars each week to mow the grass outside the pump station's fence. They also have worked to clean up the area, including pulling out a number of automobiles rusting back in the woods, Chaney said.

About that time, the Illinois River Watershed Partnership stepped up with the idea of restoring the land to a natural state, Keeney said.

The watershed protection group in 2019 began a program of herbicide application four times a year and planting warm-season native grasses and wildflowers.

The Arkansas Game & Fish Commission staff led controlled burns on the acreage in the winter, hoping to recreate a habitat for the bobwhite quail, which has been disappearing along with its grassland habitat. Boosting quail numbers is a statewide effort for the wildlife commission.

But the natural plants didn't take over after the first year as hoped, Chaney said, so the partnership staff repeated its regimen.

"And when I came out here in May, there was the most beautiful stand of crab grass you have ever seen," Chaney said.

He suggested the group might use "adaptive management" and apply a more selective herbicide, burn again and drill more seed into the ground.

But when Chaney looked closer Monday, he noted native grasses starting to emerge. He said he saw bluestem at ground level, although it should have been 8 to 12 feet tall.

"It doesn't look quality, but it doesn't have as many cattle grass species," he said. "It's the perfect example of how hard it can be, to take a place that was historically degraded and restore it as an ecological habitat.

"It takes three to five years to get a good stand," Chaney continued. "But once established, the native grass will be able to hold its own."

The utility recently spent $3 million to expand its Johnson lift station, with the work and new equipment installed inside a fence of the facility, Ward said. The geodesic dome on Johnson's Main Drive is part of the lift station.

The expansion did not affect the field or the restoration, Ward said.

Springdale Water Utilities provides water and sewer service to the north half of Johnson.

High risk

Clear Creek on Monday looked more like a drainage ditch than a cool Ozark creek.

The banks were sharp and steep. Their sides were jagged, as if torn when vegetation was ripped away by fast-moving water. The water was murky and its level was low.

Chaney pointed out a drainage culvert running under a simple one-lane drive. It stood dry without rain water and separated the creek, he said.

"It stops fish passage," Chaney explained. "A type of fish might travel downstream to eat, but upstream to spawn. The life cycle of any species living in the creek is dependent on the whole creek."

In addition, the culvert was too small for the amount of water carried by a storm-filled creek, he said.

"Stream bank restoration is extremely complicated and extremely high risk," Chaney continued.

Engineers need to consider the width and depth of the creek when it's stable, where the flood plain begins and ends.

They will have to find stable parts of the creek to give them an idea about what is right for this point, he said.

The engineering plans from the Watershed Resource Center will give direction for restoring the stream bank -- everything from remove gravel to plant a certain kind of tree at a particular point, Chaney said.

Keeping the sediment and phosphorus out of streams also makes it easier for the staff at the Springdale Waste Water Treatment Plant. The utility releases its treated water into Spring Creek, also a tributary of the Illinois.

"The water we put out is pristine," Ward said. "Our effluent actually improves the water quality."

Chaney explained a field of natural grasses -- such as the one being restored -- will slow down the flow of storm water and allow it to seep 6 to 12 inches into the ground, rather than running to the creek.

A mowed field would allow for seepage of 4 to 6 inches, he said. A concrete parking lot retains no water, sending all of it to the creek, he said.

Park future

Keeney has a vision for the 46 acres of restored land. He sees it as a place to fly a kite or throw a football, he said.

He hopes to add a boardwalk through the wetland, trails through the natural grass prairie, a community garden, a dog park. He knows of two teenage boys who use the area to train for running track.

The city sponsored a cyclo-cross bicycle race there in 2019, but the limits on gatherings during the covid-19 pandemic interrupted plans for others, Keeney said. He hopes the city will plan for more programming in the future.

"In the middle of an urban area, it's a place that's very quiet, very relaxing," he said.

Travis Chaney, restoration specialist with the Illinois River Watershed Partnership, talks Monday Aug. 23, 2021 about working with Springdale Water Utilities to repair stream banks at the Johnson Sewer Lift Station. Go to nwaonline.com/210829Daily/ for more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

