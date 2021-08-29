Sections
High school football rankings

by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:43 a.m.

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD

1.) Bryant;7A-Central;1-0

COMMENT The three-time champs open up with new faces, yield same results.

2.) Bentonville;7A-West;1-0

COMMENT The Tigers flex behind a 4-TD night from starting QB Drew Wright.

3.) Cabot;7A-Central;1-0

COMMENT Jay and Co. had no interest in allowing Zak Clark's first victory.

4.) Greenwood;6A-West;1-0

COMMENT Bulldogs cross Oklahoma line and whip up on Muskogee.

5.) Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;1-0

COMMENT Bruins go down early, rise up quickly for another blowout.

6.) Fayetteville;7A-West;1-0

COMMENT Fike's big night helps Fayetteville climb out of a 10-point hole.

7.) North Little Rock;7A-Central;0-0

COMMENT Charging Wildcats were impressive in scrimmage against El Dorado.

8.) Lake Hamilton;6A-West;1-0

COMMENT That ground game is going to be tough for opponents.

9.) Little Rock Christian;5A-Central;1-0

COMMENT Dyer-Jones ran wild in Warriors' convincing victory over LR Central.

10.) Conway;7A-Central;0-1

COMMENT No time for 'Cats to sulk with No. 2 Bentonville looming.

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

  1. Bryant;7A-Central;1-0

  2. Bentonville;7A-West;1-0

  3. Cabot;7A-Central;1-0

  4. Fayetteville;7A-West;1-0

  5. North Little Rock;7A-Central;0-0

  6. Conway;7A-Central;0-1

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

  1. Greenwood;6A-West;1-0

  2. Lake Hamilton;6A-West;1-0

  3. Little Rock Parkview;6A-West;0-0

  4. El Dorado;6A-East;0-0

  5. Jonesboro;6A-East;1-0

  6. Benton;6A-West;0-1

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

  1. Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;1-0

  2. Little Rock Christian;5A-Central;1-0

  3. Harrison;5A-West;1-0

  4. Camden Fairview;5A-South;1-0

  5. Maumelle;5A-Central;1-0

  6. Magnolia;5A-South;0-1

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

  1. Shiloh Christian;4A-1;1-0

  2. Stuttgart;4A-2;1-0

  3. Warren;4A-8;0-0

  4. Crossett;4A-8;1-0

  5. Malvern;4A-7;0-0

  6. Ozark;4A-4;1-0

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

  1. Harding Academy;3A-2;1-0

  2. Prescott;3A-5;1-0

  3. McGehee;3A-6;0-0

  4. Booneville;3A-4;1-0

  5. Centerpoint;3A-5;1-0

  6. Osceola;3A-3;0-1

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

  1. Des Arc;2A-6;1-0

  2. McCrory;2A-3;1-0

  3. Fordyce;2A-8;1-0

  4. Clarendon;2A-6;0-0;

  5. Bigelow;2A-4;1-0

  6. Junction City;2A-8;0-1

