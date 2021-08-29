High school football rankings

OVERALL TOP 10
RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD
1.) Bryant;7A-Central;1-0
COMMENT The three-time champs open up with new faces, yield same results.
2.) Bentonville;7A-West;1-0
COMMENT The Tigers flex behind a 4-TD night from starting QB Drew Wright.
3.) Cabot;7A-Central;1-0
COMMENT Jay and Co. had no interest in allowing Zak Clark's first victory.
4.) Greenwood;6A-West;1-0
COMMENT Bulldogs cross Oklahoma line and whip up on Muskogee.
5.) Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;1-0
COMMENT Bruins go down early, rise up quickly for another blowout.
6.) Fayetteville;7A-West;1-0
COMMENT Fike's big night helps Fayetteville climb out of a 10-point hole.
7.) North Little Rock;7A-Central;0-0
COMMENT Charging Wildcats were impressive in scrimmage against El Dorado.
8.) Lake Hamilton;6A-West;1-0
COMMENT That ground game is going to be tough for opponents.
9.) Little Rock Christian;5A-Central;1-0
COMMENT Dyer-Jones ran wild in Warriors' convincing victory over LR Central.
10.) Conway;7A-Central;0-1
COMMENT No time for 'Cats to sulk with No. 2 Bentonville looming.
CLASS 7A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
Bryant;7A-Central;1-0
Bentonville;7A-West;1-0
Cabot;7A-Central;1-0
Fayetteville;7A-West;1-0
North Little Rock;7A-Central;0-0
Conway;7A-Central;0-1
CLASS 6A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
Greenwood;6A-West;1-0
Lake Hamilton;6A-West;1-0
Little Rock Parkview;6A-West;0-0
El Dorado;6A-East;0-0
Jonesboro;6A-East;1-0
Benton;6A-West;0-1
CLASS 5A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;1-0
Little Rock Christian;5A-Central;1-0
Harrison;5A-West;1-0
Camden Fairview;5A-South;1-0
Maumelle;5A-Central;1-0
Magnolia;5A-South;0-1
CLASS 4A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
Shiloh Christian;4A-1;1-0
Stuttgart;4A-2;1-0
Warren;4A-8;0-0
Crossett;4A-8;1-0
Malvern;4A-7;0-0
Ozark;4A-4;1-0
CLASS 3A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
Harding Academy;3A-2;1-0
Prescott;3A-5;1-0
McGehee;3A-6;0-0
Booneville;3A-4;1-0
Centerpoint;3A-5;1-0
Osceola;3A-3;0-1
CLASS 2A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
Des Arc;2A-6;1-0
McCrory;2A-3;1-0
Fordyce;2A-8;1-0
Clarendon;2A-6;0-0;
Bigelow;2A-4;1-0
Junction City;2A-8;0-1