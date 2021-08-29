High school football rankings

OVERALL TOP 10

RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD

1.) Bryant;7A-Central;1-0

COMMENT The three-time champs open up with new faces, yield same results.

2.) Bentonville;7A-West;1-0

COMMENT The Tigers flex behind a 4-TD night from starting QB Drew Wright.

3.) Cabot;7A-Central;1-0

COMMENT Jay and Co. had no interest in allowing Zak Clark's first victory.

4.) Greenwood;6A-West;1-0

COMMENT Bulldogs cross Oklahoma line and whip up on Muskogee.

5.) Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;1-0

COMMENT Bruins go down early, rise up quickly for another blowout.

6.) Fayetteville;7A-West;1-0

COMMENT Fike's big night helps Fayetteville climb out of a 10-point hole.

7.) North Little Rock;7A-Central;0-0

COMMENT Charging Wildcats were impressive in scrimmage against El Dorado.

8.) Lake Hamilton;6A-West;1-0

COMMENT That ground game is going to be tough for opponents.

9.) Little Rock Christian;5A-Central;1-0

COMMENT Dyer-Jones ran wild in Warriors' convincing victory over LR Central.

10.) Conway;7A-Central;0-1

COMMENT No time for 'Cats to sulk with No. 2 Bentonville looming.

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Bryant;7A-Central;1-0 Bentonville;7A-West;1-0 Cabot;7A-Central;1-0 Fayetteville;7A-West;1-0 North Little Rock;7A-Central;0-0 Conway;7A-Central;0-1

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Greenwood;6A-West;1-0 Lake Hamilton;6A-West;1-0 Little Rock Parkview;6A-West;0-0 El Dorado;6A-East;0-0 Jonesboro;6A-East;1-0 Benton;6A-West;0-1

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Pulaski Academy;5A-Central;1-0 Little Rock Christian;5A-Central;1-0 Harrison;5A-West;1-0 Camden Fairview;5A-South;1-0 Maumelle;5A-Central;1-0 Magnolia;5A-South;0-1

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Shiloh Christian;4A-1;1-0 Stuttgart;4A-2;1-0 Warren;4A-8;0-0 Crossett;4A-8;1-0 Malvern;4A-7;0-0 Ozark;4A-4;1-0

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

Harding Academy;3A-2;1-0 Prescott;3A-5;1-0 McGehee;3A-6;0-0 Booneville;3A-4;1-0 Centerpoint;3A-5;1-0 Osceola;3A-3;0-1

CLASS 2A

