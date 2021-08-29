Happy birthday (Aug. 29): You're knowledgeable, but not too proud to utter the magic words "I don't know" so the world unfolds its grandeur at your feet. As you lead with curiosity, you'll keep everyone on their toes, increase communication and cooperation, and be instrumental in smooth operations. You'll be celebrated and paid well.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The intelligence you use to read the room is a communication beyond language. You tune into primal factors and understand how to best manage the social network before you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You don't expect to be paid for any and every exertion of effort. An endeavor should ideally be its own reward, which is a kind of payment built into the action.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You have a talent for creating easy fun. People enjoy your challenges, and they will play the games you lay out and sign up for whatever daring excitement you propose.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Improvements cannot be made in theory; they must happen in practice. You can learn why and how something works, but that's not enough to make it work for you. Experience is the best teacher.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You are a master of silent communication. It comes with flexibility of focus. You can zoom out or in as needed to get in sync with your target. With the right kind of concentration, you establish mental connection.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An enthralling project makes you forget your worries and concerns. And when reality sets back in, you'll have a fresh take on it. What was once important will seem petty or vice versa.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Relentless excitement can be emotionally taxing. You'll take a break from drama as you gravitate to kind people with something interesting — but not too interesting — to talk about.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The role of creativity is thought by some to be secondary to the main action — a garnish on the plate of life. But if you go into this day leading with your creativity, remarkable improvements will blossom.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Many things you once wanted are no longer important to you. Either you got them already, or the want weakened until it disappeared. But there are still wants that remain unsatisfied. You'll revive an effort to make it happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You sense what people need and want. You have a better grasp of the big picture than many can see. With empathy, you open communication. You're perfect for a diplomatic mission.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tenacity brings success as long as you're tenacious about something that is good for everyone. When the aim is selfish, persistence may still win out, but it's a hollow victory.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It would be cool if loved ones could intuit your desire and fulfill it without you having to articulate a thing. This will not be the case, though. The best way to get what you want is simple: Ask for it.

EARTH SIGN GRAND TRINE

The moon, Pluto and Mercury align most auspiciously in practical earth signs, echoing the sun’s practical agenda in Virgo. We are willing to get down to work, and much can be accomplished in a very short period of time. It is therefore of utmost importance that we focus on the right things: endeavors that will have a healthy ripple effect.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

Mars and Neptune pull at each other from across the sky, highlighting the tension between what we want people to know about us and what our actions actually reveal. Behavior tells more than we often imagine. We are constantly behaving in ways to project an idea about ourselves to mixed results. The realm of image control is mired in contradiction. For instance, the very need to impress others with our confidence belies a lack of confidence.

Every move you make reveals your feelings about yourself to one who is attuned to such things. You shouldn’t have to report, explain or broadcast emotions to elicit the reaction of others. In healthy relationships, people feel seen and know they matter as they receive natural and subtle emotional responses of acceptance, belonging and love from those around them. If there’s one thing to give yourself that will boost your sense of personal security, it’s the gift of good company. Get away from or limit your time with people who make you feel small, unseen and unimportant. We all deserve to be surrounded by sensitive and caring people.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Solo artist Liam Payne, who rose to fame with the band One Direction, admits to having a phobia of spoons. Considering his natal moon in Aquarius — an astral placement known to highlight zany eccentricities — perhaps it’s not so strange. This is also the moon of exceptional intelligence, creativity and kindness. Payne’s natal sun and Mercury are in hardworking Virgo, and Venus is in Leo, the sign of the entertainer.