Hospital gala comes home for tailgates

Arkansas Children's Northwest champions gathered Aug. 5-6 for the 27th annual Will Golf 4 Kids Tournament and on Aug. 7 for the 13th annual Color of Hope Gala, which took the form of privately hosted tailgates, rather than a ballroom full of backers. The events helped raise more than $1.36 million to benefit Arkansas Children's Northwest. Organizers say all funds raised will stay local and support hematology and oncology services at the Children's hospital in Northwest Arkansas.

In 2019, the Will Golf 4 Kids Tournament and Color of Hope Gala committees pledged to raise $5 million over the next five years to expand hematology and oncology services at Arkansas Children's Northwest. This year's event brings the total raised to $3.31 million against the $5 million pledge.

"While safety protocols required major changes for this year's golf and gala, nearly 800 supporters golfed or joined us virtually for the tailgating event," said Fred Scarborough, president of Arkansas Children's Foundation. "The commitment to the children of Arkansas from this community of donors, sponsors and volunteers, especially during the most trying of times, is inspiring to our entire team. The success of this event is truly a team effort. We are incredibly thankful to each of you for supporting pediatric cancer services at Arkansas Children's Northwest."

Mike Sewell with Market Performance Group, Kyden Reeh with The Emerson Group, and Tony Murphy with Acosta served as chairmen for the Will Golf 4 Kids Tournament. More than 470 rounds of golf were played over the course of the two-day tournament at the Bella Vista Country Club and Kingswood Golf Course. The golf tournament was run differently this year to ensure the safety of golfers and volunteers, with socially distant registration, staggered tee times and digital scoring.

Jennifer and Hunter Yurachek served as chairmen for the 2021 virtual Color of Hope Gala, encouraging guests to Tailgate for Kids by hosting virtual tailgate parties at their homes. The evening's program included special appearances by University of Arkansas coaches Eric Musselman and Mike Neighbors; former NFL Network and ESPN correspondent Danyelle Musselman; and Charles Redfield, Arkansas Children's Northwest Board member and Walmart U.S. executive vice president, food. Country superstar and Arkansas native Justin Moore headlined the entertainment for the Color of Hope halftime performance.

Supporters for this year's event included: Gameday Champion Sponsor The Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation Inc., which also matched every $5,000 gift with a $2,000 donation through the Tailgate Challenge; Presenting Sponsors Terri and Chuck Erwin and Barbara Tyson, Robin and Gary George, and SC Johnson; Premier Sponsors Celebrate Arkansas, Joanie and Jon Dyer, Cathy and David Evans Family, GSK, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. and KIK Custom Products; Founding Sponsor Walmart and Sam's Club; Diamond Sponsors Acosta, Bayer, Blackmon Auctions, Castrol Motor Oil, Post Consumer Brands, and Republic Plastics; Platinum Sponsors Anderson Merchandisers, Compass One Healthcare, Dart Container, Laurice A. Hachem, Huhtamaki, Shannon Letts and Marshall Ney, Nabholz Construction, Nestle Purina PetCare Company, Premium Retail Services, Sue and Charles Redfield, and Western Digital/SanDisk; Gold Sponsors 3W Magazine, The Bountiful Company, Briggs and Stratton Corporation, Campbell's Soup Company, CitiScapes Magazine, Clarios, Cox, Energizer, First Quality Hygienic, Inc., KNWA/FOX24/KXNW, LNK International, Nestle Nutrition, Play4Jarren Foundation, Prestige Brands, Razorback Foundation Inc. and Schreiber Foods; Silent Auction Sponsor Christian Louboutin; and Live Auction Sponsor University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

For more event photos -- nwadg.com/photos/society.

Columnist Carin Schoppmeyer can be reached by email at cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com.

Photography at the Yurachek home for Color of Hope 2021. Photos by Beth Hall

Portraits of the Lewis family before the Arkansas Children’s Northwest Color of Hope Gala 2021 in Bentonville, Arkansas. Photos by Beth Hall

Portraits of the Evans family before the Arkansas Children’s Northwest Color of Hope Gala 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Photos by Beth Hall

Portraits of the Lewis family before the Arkansas Children’s Northwest Color of Hope Gala 2021 in Bentonville, Arkansas. Photos by Beth Hall