• Jessica Nelson, whose video of a cow in the back seat of a Buick in front of her at a McDonald's drive-thru in Marshfield, Wis., topped 112,000 views on Facebook, learned later that the cow was actually a calf and that two other calves just bought at auction were also in the car.

• Mack Kitchens, one of 3,000 residents of Tybee Island, Ga., complained that out-of-state people renting properties were not taking care of them as he endorsed the city's 90-day moratorium on permits for short-term, beach-vacation rentals.

• Eric McCoy, a colonel who commands the Anniston Army Depot in Bynum, Ala., said a declining projected workload on building and repairing combat vehicles is making for a "difficult time" as the facility announced impending layoffs of more than 300 people.

• Roger Garrison, former sheriff of Cherokee County, Ga., resigned from a state judicial watchdog agency after questions arose about a decades-old photo of him wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood, though he said he wore the outfit to a Halloween party when he was in his early 20s, and "I don't deny it wasn't stupid, looking back now."

• Truman Brown, 38, of Kansas City, Mo., accused of stealing a Ford Mustang that was parked at a gas station, also finds himself charged with felony kidnapping because inside the car was a 2-year-old girl, who was found safe a couple of hours after the theft.

• Philip Leone and his wife, Cheryl, of Naples, Fla., who met in a gross-anatomy class as undergraduates at Tulane University and are now retired pathologists and members of the board of governors at Tulane Medical School, gave the school $5 million for an endowed professorship.

• Jason McMaster, head of school at Landmark Christian in Georgia, said "our hearts are broken" after a 66-year-old bus driver who crawled under a bus to check out a mechanical problem was killed when the vehicle rolled over her.

• William Truly, mayor of Canton, Miss., issued a two-week curfew requiring anyone younger than 18 to be accompanied by a parent after 8 p.m., after a shooting killed a 42-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy, and injured the apparent target, a 15-year-old boy.

• Luther Cannon of Rocky Mount, N.C., who bought two identical tickets for the Cash 5 lottery and gave one of them to his wife, won a $997,400 jackpot that they plan to split right down the middle.