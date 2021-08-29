Income Tax School gets options ready for season

As the final quarter of 2021 approaches, tax preparers begin prepping for tax season. The Cooperative Extension Service offers an Income Tax School to help tax professionals get ready for the 2022 tax season.

The cost of a two-day course is $250 before Monday and $310 after that, according to a news release.

The courses, offered through the University of Arkansas System's Agriculture Division, provide tax preparers -- and anyone interested in advanced income tax preparation -- with the latest updates in the tax code and a review of current tax law.

Courses will be offered in-person and online on these dates:

In-person -- Nov. 8-9 or Nov. 10-11 at Cooperative Extension Service state office, 2301 S. University Ave., Little Rock;

Online -- Nov. 9-10 or Nov. 18-19.

The online courses will be live webinars delivered via Zoom video conferencing. Training materials will be mailed to participants before the classes. In-person training sessions will be limited to 50 people to allow for social distancing. Masks will be required.

"Due to the ongoing pandemic, we will be offering this year's income tax schools in the same way as we did in 2020," said Kim Magee, extension community, professional and economic development program associate, and tax school director for the Division of Agriculture, said.

"We will follow the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and protocols to keep everyone safe. Should the in-person event need to be canceled, registrants will have the option of transferring to one of the webinars," Magee said.

Participants can earn 16 hours of continuing professional education credit, by attending the Income Tax School. Accounting and tax preparers are required to obtain Continuing Professional Education each year from an approved provider. Extension is an IRS-approved CPE provider.

Classes will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, with a one-hour lunch break. A certificate of attendance will be emailed within three weeks of completion of the course.

Registration is available at https://uada.formstack.com/forms/tax. Details: https://uaex.uada.edu/taxschool or Kim Magee at 501-671-2081.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.edu.