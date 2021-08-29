Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 8-29-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• HUDDLE HOUSE, 7735 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection into complaint Aug. 24. No violations pertaining to complaint noted -- routine inspection done on same day.

• THE MORNING BREW, 1510 N. Lee St., White Hall. Date of inspection Aug. 24. No violations reported. New permit for new owner of establishment was given.

• COUNTRY KITCHEN, 4322 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection Aug. 26. Coleslaw (53 degrees F) in reach in refrigerator is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41 degrees F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Single service containers observed being reused throughout establishment. Single service containers should not be reused. Shelves in kitchen and dry storage area are unclean and need to be cleaned. The hand washing sink in the kitchen is in disrepair. The hand washing sink should be maintained in good repair. Floors throughout facility, especially under shelving and cooking equipment, are unclean and need to be cleaned. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

• KITCHENS ON WHEELS, mobile, 407 W. Martin Place. Date of inspection Aug. 25. (Mobile unit is not in use during time of inspection. Owner said that the mobile unit has not been in operation since September 2020.) Counter tops in kitchen are unclean. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. No water observed in establishment during inspection. Hot water generation and distribution systems shall be sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. Water is needed in mobile before opening next. Floors in mobile are unclean and need to be cleaned. No lighting observed in establishment. Lighting needed before opening next.

• LEGENDS, 1 Saracen Resort Drive. Date of inspection Aug. 19. Crab dip (45 degrees F) and sliced tomatoes (46 degrees F) in walk in cooler, butter (64 degrees F) on shelf by prep area, and turkey (61 degrees F) and tomatoes (61 degrees F) in refrigerator are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41 degrees F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• LEGENDS, 1 Saracen Resort Drive. Date of follow-up inspection Aug. 25. Buttermilk (47 degrees F), carrots (49 degrees F), and sliced onions (48 degrees F) in walk in cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41 degrees F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Inspector recommended to the chef to discard TCS food in the walk in cooler and to store the newly prepped food in another cooler until that one can be repaired.

• HANDY MART, 6605 U.S.79 South. Date of inspection Aug. 24. Observation: Observed drink unclean. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.