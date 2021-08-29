Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 8-29-21

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

Joseph Drew Childers, 26, of Redfield, and Lacci Ann Ashcraft, 24, of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 20.

Michael T. Gray, 63, and Gladys L. Crump, 65, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 23.

Rickey Lee Booker, 64, and Angela F. Smith, 42, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 23.

Vien Tieu Chan, 64, and Aknek Em, 45, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 23.

Tommy Vance Ray Jr., 62, and Mary Evelyn Hudspeth, 52, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 24.

Derrick S.D. Anderson, 37, and Clemesia M. Thompson, 38, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 26.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Monique Burris v. Larry Allen, granted Aug. 23.

Clinton Bailey v. Chiquita Bailey, granted Aug. 24.

John Dill v. Ruby Dill, granted Aug. 23.

Joshua Chambliss v. Amber Chambliss, granted Aug. 23.

J'Lynn Tucker v. Ronald Tucker, granted Aug. 26.

Cody Burns v. Ashley Burns, granted Aug. 26.