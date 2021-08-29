Jordan Rae Northcutt - Dr. Blake Williams Plyler

Jordan Rae Northcutt and Dr. Blake Williams Plyler exchanged marriage vows at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, in St. Edward Catholic Church. Officiating was the Rev. Erik Pohlmeier of Christ the King Catholic Church.

The bride is the daughter of Janet and Randy Northcutt of Forrest City. She is the granddaughter of the late Marcelle and Ed Brown of Marianna and the late Patricia and Bill Northcutt of Aubrey.

Debbie and Bo Plyler of Little Rock are the parents of the groom. He is the grandson of the late Annie Lee and Hurley Plyler of Glenwood, the late Martha Petty of Marion and the late Gene Williams of Dyess.

Nuptial music was by organist Philip Quick.

The bride, who walked to the altar with her father, wore a fitted ivory lace gown embellished with beading and sequins. The sweetheart bodice had thin lace straps and deep open back and the skirt extended to a scalloped lace train.

She carried a cascade of tulips, spray roses and orchids in brightly colored hues of hot pink, goldenrod, orange and magenta.

Katy Denic of Chicago was matron of honor. Bridesmaids were Jodi Northcutt of Springdale; Natalie Northcutt of Rogers; Kathryn Northcutt of North Little Rock, Anna Kathleen Kerley, sister of the groom, and Rachel Talley, both of Little Rock; and Lena Pierce of Blytheville. The late Cara McCollum of Forrest City was named an honorary bridesmaid.

They wore black chiffon gowns and carried a rounded version of the bride's bouquet.

Flower girls were Stella Northcutt and Sadie Northcutt of Springdale, nieces of the bride, and ring bearer was Paxton Northcutt of Rogers, nephew of the bride.

Serving as the groom's best men were Graham Talley and Nathan Talley, both of Little Rock.

Groomsmen were Justin Northcutt of Springdale, brother of the bride; Curtis Northcutt of Roger and Jared Northcutt of North Little Rock, brothers of the bride; Nathan Kerley, Will Green, Michael Lewis, Alex Bennett and Miles Morgan, all of Little Rock; Merritt McDougall of Park City, Utah; and Phillip Lay of Dallas.

A reception was held at The Pavilion at Heifer International. Guest tables were decorated with colorful arrangements of wedding flowers in gold compotes. Dance music was by the JukeBoxx band.

The bride has a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering with an emphasis in logistics from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. She is a facilities manager at Baptist Health Medical Center.

The groom graduated with Phi Beta Kappa honors from UA and a bachelor's degree in biology. He received a doctor of medicine from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, where he also completed a residency in anesthesiology and is an anesthesiologist.

The couple will make their home in Little Rock after a honeymoon in Rosemary Beach, Fla.