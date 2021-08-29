King’s 1963 march topic of discussion with students

As a positive behavioral intervention support at Watson Chapel High School, according to a news release, the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance and the Pen or Pencil transformation mentoring initiative talked with students regarding the March on Washington for social change, justice, jobs, and freedom.

Saturday marked the 68th anniversary of the march held in August 1963.

The clergy named the Six Principles of Nonviolence used by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his fight for social change, justice, jobs and freedom.

“The 1963 Children March in Birmingham … was a lesson in active citizenship when young people broke the back of segregation in Alabama. Students were encouraged to break the back of violence, bullying and fighting on the campuses to set the example in Pine Bluff for the rest of the state,” according to a spokesman.

King’s six principles of nonviolence are:

Nonviolence is a way of life for courageous people Nonviolence seeks to win friendship and understanding Nonviolence seeks to defeat injustice, not people Nonviolence holds that suffering can educate and transform Nonviolence chooses love instead of hate Nonviolence believes that the universe is on the side of justice